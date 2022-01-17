McGrath has been forced to hang up his saddle at the age of 31 as injuries he suffered in a fall from Vegas Blue during an all-weather jumpers’ bumper last year have failed to heal sufficiently. He spent the majority of his career with Henderson, who provided the Irishman with both his Cheltenham Festival victories, on Une Artiste in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Hurdle in 2012 and Beware The Bear in the 2019.

“He’s been a very special man to us. He’s been at Seven Barrows a long time and he is part of the place – and we really want him to remain here,” said Henderson. “We all feel desperately sorry for him and I know he wanted to go on for a bit longer, he wasn’t ready to retire just yet. It broke his heart not to be able to continue because he was very good at it.

“He is a wonderful horseman and the nicest guy you’ll ever come across. He’s such a team player. The owners loved him and some would specifically ask for him to ride their horses. Sandy and Caroline Orr loved him and he had a tremendous association with Theinval for them and he won at the Festival on Beware The Bear for George and Ann Barlow – that was a great day, it meant an awful lot to me and the Barlows, it was a first Festival winner for them. You got continuity from Jerry and they knew he would always make himself available for them.”