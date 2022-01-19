Jeremy Scott has not completely ruled out running Dashel Drasher in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at Lingfield on Sunday, although the Fleur De Lys Chase is still the favoured option at this stage.

A Grade One winner over fences at Ascot last season, the nine-year-old showed his versatility when an all-the-way winner at Newbury over hurdles last time out. What is making Scott think twice is Dashel Drasher actually emerges as one of best in at the weights in the hurdle contest and it is over a more suitable trip, but the chase has an extra £50,000 up for grabs. “The chase was definitely the original plan, but we just put a sneaky entry in the hurdle when we looked at the conditions and the entries,” said Scott.

“Relatively speaking he’s better treated in the hurdle and we haven’t totally ruled it out, as in a way it would give him an easier race as it’s two furlongs less – but the owners are keen on the chase to try to win the money. “The money (£150,000) is extraordinarily good and the whole meeting is something that will hopefully grow as a venture in the future so that we have a nice target in January.” A winner of 10 of his 19 races for owners Richard and Veronica Lock and Bridget and Patrick Tully, Dashel Drasher has truly been the horse of a lifetime. “It takes a long time for one of these good ones to come along and he’s given them some wonderful days out. Let’s hope this weekend is another one of those,” said Scott, in a call hosted by Great British Racing. “We bred him and the nice thing is we’ve got his full brother at home and he looks particularly useful.” Dashel Drasher’s victory over hurdles last time out was his first since April 2019, taking his record over the smaller obstacles to five wins from just eight races. “We wanted to get a run into him as we could see the ground wasn’t going to be great through January, so we went there to get a race into him,” said Scott. “He looked relatively well treated over hurdles and thankfully it came off.”