Jeremy Scott keeping options open for Cheltenham winner Golden Ace

“It was just the best. I never thought it would work out like that but it was just fantastic,” Scott said of the performance.

Under Lorcan Williams the bay took little notice of those predictions, however, and prevailed over the latter horse by a length and three quarters to give Scott his first ever winner at the meeting.

After winning two Taunton contests in good style she headed for the Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival, where she was a 10/1 chance as Gordon Elliott’s Brighterdaysahead led the market.

The six-year-old was second to Dysart Enos in an incredibly deep renewal of the Grade Two mares’ bumper at Aintree last season and was an instant success over hurdles this term.

Golden Ace, who is by Golden Horn and out of a Dubawi mare, could now head to Kelso for the Herring Queen Series Final, or alternatively there are options over both two miles and two and a half miles at Aintree’s Grand National meeting.

“She’s all good, she came out of the race really well,” Scott.

“We will see what mark we’ve been given, we’ve got the Herring Queen series at Kelso as an option, otherwise I imagine it’ll be Aintree. We’ll probably enter both races and see what the ground is like, there’s two miles and two and a half.

“She’s bred to stay so her trip should be around about two and a half, everything being well we’d want to aim her next year at the mares’ race at Cheltenham.”

Scott also provided an update on Dashel Drasher, who finished eighth in the Stayers’ Hurdle and is unlikely to run again this term as the ground dries up into the spring.

He said: “He’s grand, I suspect he won’t run again this season. There’s nothing really for him, the ground always seems to be wrong at Aintree. We’ll keep an open mind but unless it keeps raining I imagine we won’t run him at Aintree, but he’s come out of the race very well.”

