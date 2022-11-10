Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Alpinista has been retired with immediate effect after picking up a minor injury in her build-up to an intended swansong in the Japan Cup.
The Sir Mark Prescott-trained five-year-old won six Group One races, capped by her scintillating success under jockey Luke Morris at ParisLongchamp last month.
She will be retired to owner Kirsten Rausing’s Lanwades Stud in Newmarket.
“I’m not having a good morning, because we can’t run Alpinista in Japan. I’ve had a grumpy day,” Prescott told the PA news agency.
“She had a bit of heat in her leg last night when I was at the Cartier Awards dinner. William (Butler, assistant trainer) looked round and didn’t like her, thought there was heat in the leg.
“When I got back and when I looked at her first thing this morning, I wasn’t happy, so that’s it – she retires.”
“She has been marvellous and hasn’t been beaten for two years, she won six Group Ones in three different countries. She has been fantastic.
“She will join a wonderful broodmare brand at Miss Rausing’s."
Alpinista won eight consecutive races over a mile and a half, the last six all at the highest level.
She ran three times this year, landing the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, Yorkshire Oaks and Arc.
Plans to end her career in Tokyo had to be sadly shelved, much to the Newmarket handler’s chagrin.
Precott added: “The other terrible thing is the Japanese have bent over backwards to help us – I feel very guilty. They have done absolutely everything they could to make things easy for us.
“I felt as guilty letting them know as I did poor Miss Rausing.
“She took it well. She never flinches. But when you are 5-2 to win six million, whoever you are, it is a blow. It would have been a big thrill to win, because it is a big sum when you are 5-2 to win six million.
“She will be retired and I think, almost for Miss Rausing, almost there is a tinge of relief, because the filly has done so well and it would have been so awful if something had gone wrong out there.
“It is never easy travelling that far and the thought of looking at her every morning over your garden fence is not a bad thought.
“If it is the highest-rated filly in the world outside your back door, it must give you tremendous satisfaction. So, it is a moderate morning. I won’t find one as good as her – it has taken me 53 years to find this one!"
Asked if he planned to continue with his training career, the 74-year-old added: “Oh yes, I’ll continue. If you are a trainer you have to take these things in your stride. It is much harder for the owner and much harder for the girl who looks after her. But if you are a trainer, you are so used to disaster.
“Paul Cole is a great man. He once said the best thing about training is you can’t worry about any disaster for too long, because a catastrophe has just taken place!
"I wish I’d thought of that line. I think it is the best remark about training ever made."
Luke Morris can look back at Alpinista’s racing career with great fondness and great pride as the man who steered her six Group One victories – culminating in that momentous day in Paris last month.
While widely considered as one of the weighing room’s hardest working jockeys, Morris is not a regular diner at the top table.
The 34-year-old broke his top-level duck aboard the Clive Cox-trained Gilt Edge Girl in the 2010 Prix de l’Abbaye, a feat he repeated six years later on board Sir Mark Prescott’s Marsha – a high-class sprinter who also provided him with a first British Group One in the following year’s Nunthorpe.
But in Alpinista Morris finally found his horse of a lifetime, guiding her to all but one of her 10 career triumphs including those six Group Ones in three different countries – a run which reached its climax as she sauntered clear in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.
After picking up a minor injury, Alpinista will not have one final hurrah in next month’s Japan Cup. But Morris is fully aware of the “incredible journey” she has taken him on.
“I’m extremely privileged and I was extremely lucky to be able to ride her,” he said modestly.
“To win six Group Ones on the spin was a massive achievement, culminating in the Arc, and I can’t thank Sir Mark, Miss (Kirsten) Rausing (owner-breeder) and all the team at Heath House enough.
“It’s been an incredible journey and I’ll look back on her career very fondly.”
Alpinista’s first three wins at the highest level all came in Germany last year, while Saint-Cloud in France was the stage for her first of this season.
She then dispelled any notion she reserved her best performances for on the continent when downing last weekend’s Breeders’ Cup heroine Tuesday in August’s Yorkshire Oaks before bringing the house down at ParisLongchamp by sealing one of the most popular Arc wins in recent memory.
Morris acknowledges he may never throw his leg over another horse like Alpinista – but hopes her achievements may open up further opportunities for him going forward.
He added: “She’s been wonderfully handled by Sir Mark and all the team and she’s just been marvellous – she never never once let us down.
“It’s fantastic that Miss Rausing is now going to have her back at Lanwades (Stud). Hopefully she can be just as successful as a broodmare.
“Hopefully we find another good one somewhere along the line and hopefully it may open up a door or two. I’ll just keep working hard and hopefully another nice one comes along again.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.