Having taken his tally to four wins from seven chase starts, his Lambourn handler feels he will be better over further.

Yet with the rust knocked off, he produced an eye-catching success under Jonathan Burke, collaring French Dynamite after the last to take the valuable two-and-a-half-mile handicap at Cheltenham.

He reappeared in the Old Roan Chase at Aintree in October, finishing a staying-on third to Riders Onthe Storm.

The lightly-raced six-year-old bounced back in great style from a tendon injury which had kept him off the track for 603 days.

“Ga Law has come out of that race really well,” said Snowden.

“Obviously, we ran him twice in a fairly short space of time on the back of a long lay-off, but we were always conscious not to even think about entering him for the December Gold Cup. We thought we’d leave that alone and come back in January."

The Footie Partnership-owned son of Sinndar will look at either the bet365 Handicap Chase at Ascot on the same card as the Clarence House Chase, or opt for a trip to Doncaster.

“We have got several options, but I think we are leaning towards either the two-mile-five-furlong handicap at Ascot on January 21 or the Sky Bet Chase a week later,” said Snowden.

“We are keen to step him up in trip as well, so either the two-five at Ascot or two-seven at Doncaster will be the next target for him."

Ga Law has always shown plenty of ability. He landed the Grade Two ‘Rising Stars’ Novices’ Chase at Wincanton in 2020, yet following his Paddy Power Gold Cup win, which took his career earnings to over £140,000, Snowden feels there may be another nice prize in his future.

He added: “His first run out of novice company was in the Old Roan at Aintree, but obviously that was a small-runner race. The Paddy Power was probably a little bit of culture shock to start with, but his class really pulled him through and he won going away in the end.

“It was a decent performance and hopefully one that he can only build on.

“He is still only a young and inexperienced horse. That was his first run in a big-field handicap and I think he can improve on that. If the step up in trip brings out a bit more improvement as well, hopefully there’s another nice handicap in him.”