The lightly-raced sprinter made an immediate impression when downing the subsequent dual Royal Ascot winner Perfect Power on debut and despite missing over a year with injury, she proved she retained all her ability with taking victories at Bath and in the Listed City Walls Stakes at York this term.

The nature of the latter of those triumphs was enough to see her thrust into Group One company and she was sent off the 5/2 favourite for her return to the Knavesmire in the Nunthorpe.

However, she could only finish fifth behind the thriving Highfield Princess and sights were immediately lowered for her next outing on the continent.

She stayed on nicely for a place on the podium in the French capital when encountering soft ground for the first time and her handler is now toying with the idea of a step up in trip for races at the back-end of the season as the daughter of Aclaim continues her on-track education.