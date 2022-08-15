James Tate is well aware 60 seconds at full gallop down the York sprint track could be all that stands between Royal Aclaim and her ultimate aim of Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes glory.

The Newmarket handler has had the five-furlong Group One in mind for his stable sensation since her very early days, with the 60,000 guineas purchase making a winning debut at Newcastle in May 2021 – when a certain multiple top-level winner Perfect Power was back in third. Royal Aclaim did not run again as a juvenile, returning with an effortless Bath novice win in June before booking her Nunthorpe ticket an impressive Listed victory on the Knavesmire last month. The daughter of Aclaim is the general 6/4 favourite for Friday’s feature, and Tate is focusing on getting the filly there in top order – while also trying to keep his enthusiasm in check. He said: “We’ve been excited for about five weeks, so we’re just trying to restrain ourselves. At the start of the season it was a dream and I think I actually mentioned she’d go for the Nunthorpe after she won a little novice at Bath, so to be going for it and favourite is very exciting. “It was a dream, but one we thought had a chance of being a reality because we had a fair idea from what she’d done as a two-year-old, both on the track and on the gallops, what sort of an engine she has. So, touch wood, to have her in one piece going into this race off a good preparation, I keep having to pinch myself and hope she stays right the next four days.”

Royal Aclaim will be having just the fourth run of her career at York, one less than the juvenile contender The Platinum Queen, but that lack of match practice is not concerning Tate, who thinks the filly is at her peak for the race. He explained: “She’s the least experienced horse in the field, and that includes a two-year-old. It is unheard of, but she is like nothing we have ever had through our stable gates before – she’s completely different. “In three runs she’s achieved a rating of 108, beaten two Group One winners and, to be quite honest, she’s never been 100 per cent fit and ready to go as she is now. “She was maybe 80 or 85 per cent at York. I expected her to win, I hoped she’d win if everything went right, but I didn’t know she’d win quite as easily as that, given that she wasn’t 100 per cent. “She’s going into the race well, she’s improved with every start so I’m hoping and expecting improvement on that Listed win. A filly to win the Nunthorpe, usually (a rating of) about 114 does it, she has to find 6lb, so about two lengths. Will she improve two lengths? I really think and hope so.”