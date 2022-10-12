With amateur Sam Waley-Cohen ending his career in fairytale fashion, riding the family-owned 50/1 winner of the Aintree showpiece with his last ride at Aintree in April, Reveley – twice crowned champion jockey in France and again leading the standings – will be aboard the seven-year-old as he lines up in the Grade Three Prix Heros XII Chase.

Sam’s father and Noble Yeats’ owner, Robert Waley-Cohen, is still trying to take in the National success.

He said: “What could be more wonderful than to have a National winner with your son on board?

“We had a second in 2011 (Oscar Time) in the year we won the King George and The Gold Cup with Long Run, and then Sam announced he was going to retire on the Thursday before the National, which was to be his last ever race – you could not have a bigger emotion if you tried.

“We have had some amazing times and of course Sam is the only amateur to win the National and the Gold Cup.

“You have to be lucky enough to get on the right horse, but you still have to deliver.”