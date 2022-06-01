James Fanshawe’s filly was perhaps an unlucky loser in the Group Three event having been short of room in the closing stages as the daughter of Lope De Vega finished placed behind winner Sea La Rosa for the third time since conquering William Haggas’ charge in a Doncaster handicap last summer.

Connections of the consistent five-year-old, who outran odds of 16-1 on Saturday, are now hopeful Viola will continue to hold her own in Pattern company throughout the season.

“She ran a fantastic race in the Pinnacle, we were really pleased with her,” said Fanshawe

“Although she may have looked a little unlucky, you’ve got to switch her off and she got a lovely run round the inside and she ran a really good race.

“I think she really enjoys that style of racing – relaxing and being produced late. She’s not the biggest, but she’s tough and we were delighted with her run.

“With regard to the future, the obvious race for her is the Lancashire Oaks, but we will be taking the three-year-olds on there, so we will have a look at all options.”