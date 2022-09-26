The rider sustained a fracture when unseated from Fox Vardy in a Salisbury handicap on August 19.

Doyle, who is retained by Godolphin, had initially hoped to return to action in September, but his comeback has been further delayed.

He tweeted: “Although my injury is almost healed, I am not 100 percent ready to resume race riding.

“I sustained a Bennetts fracture to my left hand – a little break with a big reputation - which, frustratingly, requires more time. I will continue working hard to get back. See you all soon.”

Doyle had been enjoying a fine season, winning both the 1000 and 2000 Guineas on Cachet and Coroebus in the spring, before adding the Platinum Jubilee Stakes aboard Naval Crown at Royal Ascot in June. He has ridden 68 winners so far this year.