Regular partner Hollie Doyle is unable to maintain their partnership as she is serving a riding ban, but Alan King and owners the Singula Partnership have ensured another Doyle will be in the saddle.

King told Sky Sports Racing: “James Doyle is going to ride. He’s ridden for the owners on some of their other horses and he’s had plenty of success for me over the years, so that was the decision the owners made and I’m delighted to have him on board.”

Trueshan has not run since winning the Goodwood Cup back in July, with quick ground scuppering planned outings in the Lonsdale Cup at York and the Doncaster Cup at the St Leger meeting.

Both of those races were won by the resurgent Stradivarius, the three-times Ascot Gold Cup victor who could finish only fourth in his bid for a fourth triumph at the Royal meeting in June.

Quick ground at Ascot meant Trueshan missed the Gold Cup, while testing conditions at Goodwood saw Stradivarius miss out, with the pair having only met once previously in last year’s British Champions Long Distance Cup.

Trueshan emerged victorious that day on deep ground, with Stradivarius beating just one rival on what was a quick return after finishing down the field in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.