After partnering Supreme Escape to victory in the North Yorkshire Grand National at Catterick last month, the 20 year old just needs to tick off Sandown Park, having tasted defeat on all of his 30 previous rides at the Esher venue.

It was only after his older brother Sean reached the same landmark when riding a winner at Catterick in December that Bowen realised he was within touching distance of achieving the same milestone as well.

The rider, who was the 2017/18 champion conditional jockey, said: “I’ve had a couple of good chances at Sandown before but it has never really happened for one reason or another.

“I remember riding one of Richard Spencer’s one day and probably got to the front too soon and then I had one for Nicky (Henderson) who was in front but that fell at the last.

“I’ve had really good chances there when I was claiming as a conditional jockey but over the last couple of years I’ve not really had that many good chances and I’ve probably not had that many rides there as I’ve often been at other meetings.

“Riding a winner at every Jump track so early on in my career would be a good feather in the cap as it is something a lot of people don’t do until the end of their career.

“Most southern jockeys wouldn’t have done the northern tracks so quickly but obviously my dad (Peter Bowen) doesn’t mind going up north and I’ve had plenty of chances for Irish trainers up there as well, so I’ve been quite lucky in that sense.

“When Sean did it at Catterick I then went looking at the stats and saw that I had two tracks left. At that point, I thought that it would be quite possible to do fairly soon. I thought Catterick would be the last but it has turned out to be Sandown.”