There were fears Kennedy could be set for another spell on the sidelines following his fall from Fancy Foundations in the Tipperary Town Plate Handicap Chase. The eight-year-old looked likely to finish a well-held second before a tired fall at the last saw the gelding part company with his rider.

The jockey underwent an X-Ray on Monday morning to reveal the extent of any damage caused by the fall, but was given the positive news there were no broken bones.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider is booked for five mounts at Ballinrobe on Tuesday, but Kennedy’s agent Kevin O’Ryan, has suggested the 23-year-old will wait until the morning before deciding whether to make a swift return to the saddle.

“His X-ray has come back fine, all OK,” said O’Ryan. “Jack wants to see what it is like in the morning, before he decides when he next rides. But all the X-rays are clear thankfully, just bruising. He’s OK, whether he rides on Tuesday or not is another thing, he may choose to take a few days off, but nothing is broken.”