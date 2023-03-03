Now very much the number one rider for Gordon Elliott, the 23-year-old was in action for his boss aboard Top Bandit when the pair came to grief in a novice chase at Naas in January.

Kennedy was stretchered off the track and transferred to Tallaght Hospital, where it was confirmed he had broken his leg for a fifth time.

Elliott revealed earlier this week his stable jockey was “making good progress” but was still “50-50” to ride at Cheltenham, with a crucial visit to his surgeon Paddy Kenny booked for Friday.

Unfortunately, Kennedy did not receive good news.

The jockey’s agent, Kevin O’Ryan, said: “It (Cheltenham) is just coming too soon. He tried his best, but it’s just coming too soon.

“He is keen to get back as soon as possible, but he is going to give it all the time it needs.

“Hopefully it will be a couple of weeks after Cheltenham.”