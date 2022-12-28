The improving Home By The Lee continued his recent improvement by landing the Jack De Bromhead Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.
Winner of the Lismullen Hurdle on his latest start, the 7/1 chance was sent up to challenge the front-running 2/1 favourite Flooring Porter two out and the race developed into a war of attrition down the home straight.
In front over the last, the Joseph O'Brien-trained Home By The Lee showed stamina in abundance to draw three lengths clears of Ashdale Bob (14/1) with the staying-on Meet And Greet (50/1) back in third.
Flooring Porter weakened into fourth, one place ahead of Bob Olinger, representing the Henry De Bromhead team, who found little once off the bridle.
"It's great to win a Grade One here over Christmas," said the winning trainer. "The horse travelled and jumped sweetly today. He has been known to hit a flat spot in his races but he was fantastic today. Owner Sean O'Driscoll bred and raced him and he'll l get a huge kick out of this as well.
"I'd imagine he'll go straight to Cheltenham now. He's a young horse but has plenty of miles on the clock and he's hit a real rich vein of form this year. Long may it last."
The sponsors cut the winner to 6/1 for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham.
Gavin Cromwell said of Flooring Porter: "I wouldn't be blaming the ground. We probably didn't set very fast fractions but he went through the line well. We'd love to be winning but I'll take the positives out of this.
"Everything is leading towards Cheltenham. He improved a lot for Navan and he'll improve again a lot for this run. I'm not giving up on him."
