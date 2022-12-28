The improving Home By The Lee continued his recent improvement by landing the Jack De Bromhead Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Winner of the Lismullen Hurdle on his latest start, the 7/1 chance was sent up to challenge the front-running 2/1 favourite Flooring Porter two out and the race developed into a war of attrition down the home straight. In front over the last, the Joseph O'Brien-trained Home By The Lee showed stamina in abundance to draw three lengths clears of Ashdale Bob (14/1) with the staying-on Meet And Greet (50/1) back in third. Flooring Porter weakened into fourth, one place ahead of Bob Olinger, representing the Henry De Bromhead team, who found little once off the bridle.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!