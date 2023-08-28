Jack Darcy makes it six of the best for the Coles

Paul Cole first won the Group Two event with Ibn Bey in 1988 and took home the first prize five times as the sole licence holder at the family’s Whatcombe base.

But it is the first time since Oliver Cole has joined his father on the licence that they have tasted glory in the mile-and-a-half contest on the Normandy coast.

Second to Hamish in the Glorious Stakes at Goodwood two starts ago, it was a welcome return to form for Jack Darcy who raced too freely when last seen at Newbury.

And having snapped a nine-race winless run, he will enter Cole family folklore having added his name to the race’s roll of honour.

“He’s a very good horse,” said Oliver Cole.

“Arguably he was a bit too keen in the Geoffrey Freer and it didn’t really go for him. Today he was lovely and relaxed in front and got his own way and won well.

“I nearly didn’t run him because he’s had two quick runs in succession and this was a third, but he’s a very talented horse and he’s shown it today, it’s a good race to win.

“My father has won the race five times, and now we’ve won it six (in total). We love the race and I’m really proud of the horse.

“I remember all the good horses we’ve had win this, Snurge, Courteous and the others. It just means so much for us.”

Delighted co-owner Edward Gascoigne said: “One of the owners is Mick Burns, who is Australian. He’s been very patient as he bought a 50 per cent stake in the horse over a year ago, before the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood, and with the idea of acquiring a Melbourne Cup contender.

“It didn’t go well, as the horse suffered a setback and it took us a while to get him back to his best. We’re thinking in terms of the Caulfield Cup, but we’ll have to discuss it all together as there will be sizeable field, there’s going to be a lot of pace, and the distance is likely to be a bit long for him.”

He added: “I have fond memories of this place because I came here with my father a few years ago for a poker tournament, which I won. It was at the Lucien Barrière casino, so this win brings back good memories!”

Smooth success for Stream

Jack Darcy’s victory was the final leg of a fantastic treble for the British-trained raiders at Deauville on Sunday, and Mill Stream appears to have teed up a shot at Group One competition having landed back-to-back course and distance sprints.

A winner of the Prix Moonlight Cloud earlier this month, Jane Chapple-Hyam’s son of Gleneagles took another step up the sprinting ladder by following up in impressive style in the Barriere Prix de Meautry.

Then fresh from a first Group One victory when winning the Prix Morny at the track last week, the father and son duo of Simon and Ed Crisford struck again when Poker Face claimed Barriere Prix Quincey honours.