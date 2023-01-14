Iwilldoit defied a huge weight and a monster absence to win the Wigley Group Classic Handicap Chase for Sam Thomas.

Thomas who along with prominent owner Dai Walters was involved in a helicopter crash in November, was celebrating his first winner of the calendar year. Winner of the Welsh National last season, Thomas and connections have had to be patient as the 10-year-old suffered a setback. Having his first outing for 383 days, Iwilldoit travelled incredibly well in the hands of Stan Sheppard. It was Threeunderthrufive, one of only two in the race carrying more weight than the winner, who hit the front going down the back straight for the final time – but Sheppard was still sitting pretty. He sent him to the front turning for home and looked a class apart as he soon put distance between himself and the others. Willie Mullins’ Mr Incredible stayed on for second, beaten two and three-quarter lengths, with Notachance third. Racing off a 7lb-higher mark than that which he won off at Chepstow, the 12/1 winner would look a real Aintree contender if he qualified for the race in time. Paddy Power introduced him at 25/1 for the Grand National - but he may not go as Thomas explains...

“We didn’t get him in till a bit later unfortunately and he missed the Welsh National. But he’s eating well and we can train him a bit differently now,” said Thomas. “Before the Welsh National last year he was hardly ridden. I’m just delighted for everyone. It’s emotional. “He’s notoriously been a fussy eater and a worrier, but as the years have gone on he’s matured and knows what his job is – he’s certainly easier to train than he was. “They are his conditions (heavy), the speed he was going at the start was the same speed he was going at the end, he’s very one-paced. It’s nice we can come and have a go in these big races, the softer the better for him and it is nice to see he is still able to win off that mark. “He’s a star, he’s very genuine. You won’t find another horse to try like him – it’s very straightforward when then want to do it just like him.

Sam Thomas and Stan Sheppard celebrate their Warwick win