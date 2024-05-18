Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Oli Bell gives us his selections for the Sky Bet Sunday Series
Oli Bell gives us his selections for the Sky Bet Sunday Series

ITV7: Oli Bell Newmarket Sunday tips

By Oli Bell
11:09 · SAT May 18, 2024

Oli Bell is on hand to provide his selections for Sunday's ITV7 round at Newmarket and Naas.

4.15 Newmarket

He was all the rage on his return to the flat in the Chester Cup but didn't quite stay the extended trip that day having looked a danger to all turning for home. Dropped back to a mile-and-six furlongs he looks a big player for his shrewd team.

4.30 Naas

He was too free when sixth in a handicap here last time and down a pound, Air Commander can get back on track for Aidan O'Brien. With a very strong pace forecast, Ryan Moore may opt to take a lead this time which can help the son of Kingman get home.

Sky Bet Sunday Series
Sky Bet Sunday Series

4.45 Newmarket

He's likely to be a short price but Mahboob can stretch his unbeaten record to three. A very well bred son of Sea The Stars he looks potentially very useful having won his two starts on the all-weather. He represents top connections and is bred to be better than a handicapper. He looks like he could be too.

5.15 Newmarket

He's slipped two pounds below his last winning mark and Flying Secret is clearly handicapped to be a big player in this. He was given too much to do on his return at Southwell and will strip fitter for the run. He can give favourite Double Time plenty of problems.

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

5.45 Newmarket

He did very well to overcome a wide draw and win on his Chester return and Garfield Shadow is another who can leave Newmarket on Sunday with his unbeaten record intact. Richard Fahey, in his Sporting Life column, says he expects the colt to improve for that run and if he does he can defy a five pounds rise in the handicap.

6.15 Newmarket

An impressive winner on two starts in Bahrain over the winter, Thunder Moor is taken to complete a remarkable hat-trick. He'll go forward under William Buick which is so often the place to be on this racecourse and if the winter improvement is transferred back home, he'll take a bit of catching.

6.45 Newmarket

A good week for William Haggas can end on a high courtesy of Sunfall. She makes her handicap debut from a mark of 76 which is stiff enough on what she's done to date but she's only had two starts, won the last of them at Kempton and is open to significant improvement for her top yard.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo