ITV7: Oli Bell Newmarket Sunday tips

Oli Bell is on hand to provide his selections for Sunday's ITV7 round at Newmarket and Naas.

4.15 Newmarket

He was all the rage on his return to the flat in the Chester Cup but didn't quite stay the extended trip that day having looked a danger to all turning for home. Dropped back to a mile-and-six furlongs he looks a big player for his shrewd team. 4.30 Naas

He was too free when sixth in a handicap here last time and down a pound, Air Commander can get back on track for Aidan O'Brien. With a very strong pace forecast, Ryan Moore may opt to take a lead this time which can help the son of Kingman get home.

Sky Bet Sunday Series

4.45 Newmarket

He's likely to be a short price but Mahboob can stretch his unbeaten record to three. A very well bred son of Sea The Stars he looks potentially very useful having won his two starts on the all-weather. He represents top connections and is bred to be better than a handicapper. He looks like he could be too. 5.15 Newmarket

He's slipped two pounds below his last winning mark and Flying Secret is clearly handicapped to be a big player in this. He was given too much to do on his return at Southwell and will strip fitter for the run. He can give favourite Double Time plenty of problems.

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

5.45 Newmarket

He did very well to overcome a wide draw and win on his Chester return and Garfield Shadow is another who can leave Newmarket on Sunday with his unbeaten record intact. Richard Fahey, in his Sporting Life column, says he expects the colt to improve for that run and if he does he can defy a five pounds rise in the handicap. 6.15 Newmarket

An impressive winner on two starts in Bahrain over the winter, Thunder Moor is taken to complete a remarkable hat-trick. He'll go forward under William Buick which is so often the place to be on this racecourse and if the winter improvement is transferred back home, he'll take a bit of catching. 6.45 Newmarket