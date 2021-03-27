ITV7 race by race preview and tips for Saturday March 27

14:00 Doncaster - Unibet Doncaster Mile Stakes (Listed) (Str) - 1m

A competitive Listed contest may go the way of BOUNCE THE BLUES who was just touched off at Newmarket at the back end of last season giving away weight. She is a speedy sort and will hopefully be given a nice tow into the race by Montatham who likes to force the pace. Getting 5lb all around, she makes a compelling case ahead of Space Traveller who was far from disgraced in a Group 1 last time out but has only raced once across a considerable period of time now.

14:15 Kempton - Ladbrokes Rosebery Handicap - 1m 2f 219y

A couple of in-form horses may give AL ZARAQAAN most to think about, but William Haggas' charge looks a very nice prospect. He was still green when landing a handicap last time and hung a little to his left in the closing stages so will need to put that behind him. He wasn't overly taxed at Lingfield and can see off Dark Pine and United Front.

14:35 Doncaster - Unibet Spring Mile Handicap (Str) - 1m

Only one winner in the last nine runnings of this race has not been a four-year-old. This looks another chance for the younger horses and perhaps DUBAI SOUQ can show some further promise back down in trip. He's been gelded since last seen which might help his cause further after he ran too freely on the latest run in what could be a hot handicap.