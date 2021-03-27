ITV7 race by race preview and tips for Saturday March 27

There's £50,000 on offer in this weekend's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.
14:00 Doncaster - Unibet Doncaster Mile Stakes (Listed) (Str) - 1m
A competitive Listed contest may go the way of BOUNCE THE BLUES who was just touched off at Newmarket at the back end of last season giving away weight. She is a speedy sort and will hopefully be given a nice tow into the race by Montatham who likes to force the pace. Getting 5lb all around, she makes a compelling case ahead of Space Traveller who was far from disgraced in a Group 1 last time out but has only raced once across a considerable period of time now.
14:15 Kempton - Ladbrokes Rosebery Handicap - 1m 2f 219y
A couple of in-form horses may give AL ZARAQAAN most to think about, but William Haggas' charge looks a very nice prospect. He was still green when landing a handicap last time and hung a little to his left in the closing stages so will need to put that behind him. He wasn't overly taxed at Lingfield and can see off Dark Pine and United Front.
14:35 Doncaster - Unibet Spring Mile Handicap (Str) - 1m
Only one winner in the last nine runnings of this race has not been a four-year-old. This looks another chance for the younger horses and perhaps DUBAI SOUQ can show some further promise back down in trip. He's been gelded since last seen which might help his cause further after he ran too freely on the latest run in what could be a hot handicap.
14:50 Newbury - BetVictor Novices' Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) - 2m 2f 183y
Now that GOOD BALL is pitched into handicap company there looks to be even more to come. He will surely make a smart chasing prospect next season and with his four year old allowance, he's a strong fancy. A step up in trip should also suit with Hudson De Grugy looking another progressive sort.
15:10 Doncaster - Unibet Lincoln (Heritage Handicap) (Str) - 1m
Although EASTERN WORLD was firmly put in his place by Haqeeqy when they last met, the selection was ruthless in winning over in Dubai. There's a 4lb swing in the weights from that day and with a run under his belt Charlie Appleby can continue his good run in this race. Brentford Hope was an extremely cheeky winner at Haydock when last seen and rates as a danger if the ground isn't too lively.
15:25 Newbury - EBF BetVictor 'National Hunt' Novices' Mares' Hurdle (Grade 2 Limited Handicap Hurdle) (Series Final) (GBB Race) - 2m 4f 118y
There could well be more to come from LILLY PEDLAR after she ran a fine race stepped up in trip at Taunton. Her conqueror that day went on to Cheltenham and although she was disappointing, connections must have thought enough to send her there. This requires a bit more again but the assessor hasn't been unkind.
15:45 Doncaster - Unibet Cammidge Trophy Stakes (Listed) - 6f 2y
Ultra consistent SUMMERGHAND is the selection to land this. He will benefit from the track and has kept up a good record with a winter foray over the all-weather surfaces. Brando will be a popular pick in the market on his reappearance whilst Just Frank gets a good chunk of weight for his age.