ITV7 Guide: | We have your guide to the free to play game

14:30 Royal Ascot - Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Str) - 1m

Favourites have had a good time over the last ten years in the Queen Anne and this looks another strong chance for PALACE PIER right at the head of the market. He's clear on the figures, looking imperious in the Lockinge at Newbury and is the one to beat. If you're looking for one to maybe knock a lot of players out of the game and stay in then perhaps Lord Glitters can trouble the selection most; he goes well here.

15:05 Royal Ascot - Coventry Stakes (Group 2) - 6f

There has no been no filly successful in this race since 1916 and despite connections being sweet on Kaufymaker, history is not on her side. She may go off quickly and could be worn down by EBRO RIVER who has won despite looking green on his last two starts. The Acropolis and Tolstoy come from highly respected yards so could have a say too.

15:40 Royal Ascot - King's Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - 5f

Battash should be well found in the market and does go well fresh, but he's returning from an injury so there are question marks over him even on a track he performs so well at. WINTER POWER was incredibly impressive at York and the runner-up franked the form by winning a tad cosily in Listed company at the weekend. Oxted may be another to take note of if the front pair cut each other's throats up top but the King Power representative looks a very speedy type.