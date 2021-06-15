ITV7 Guide: | We have your guide to the free to play game

It's a jackpot jumper in this week's ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.
14:30 Royal Ascot - Queen Anne Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Str) - 1m
Favourites have had a good time over the last ten years in the Queen Anne and this looks another strong chance for PALACE PIER right at the head of the market. He's clear on the figures, looking imperious in the Lockinge at Newbury and is the one to beat. If you're looking for one to maybe knock a lot of players out of the game and stay in then perhaps Lord Glitters can trouble the selection most; he goes well here.
15:05 Royal Ascot - Coventry Stakes (Group 2) - 6f
There has no been no filly successful in this race since 1916 and despite connections being sweet on Kaufymaker, history is not on her side. She may go off quickly and could be worn down by EBRO RIVER who has won despite looking green on his last two starts. The Acropolis and Tolstoy come from highly respected yards so could have a say too.
15:40 Royal Ascot - King's Stand Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - 5f
Battash should be well found in the market and does go well fresh, but he's returning from an injury so there are question marks over him even on a track he performs so well at. WINTER POWER was incredibly impressive at York and the runner-up franked the form by winning a tad cosily in Listed company at the weekend. Oxted may be another to take note of if the front pair cut each other's throats up top but the King Power representative looks a very speedy type.
16:20 Royal Ascot - St James's Palace Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) (Rnd) - 7f 213y
POETIC FLARE has showed some excellent form this season, not least his Classic success in Newmarket. The way he finishes his races suggest that he's an extremely genuine animal and he'll need to be at this stiff track. Lucky Vega will appreciate a return to a sounder surface but Shane Foley is yet to taste victory from 29 attempts here so that would be a concern and don't be shocked to see Wembley bounce back.
17:00 Royal Ascot - Ascot Stakes (Handicap) - 2m 3f 210y
Competitive stuff as ever for a Royal meeting handicap. Tentative preference is for ROCHESTER HOUSE who has shown plenty in his previous two starts here. He was keen in this race last year and was getting going when the post came too soon for him. If he can relax and be up with the pace, he could be a lively outsider.
17:35 Royal Ascot - Wolferton Stakes (Listed) - 1m 1f 212y
Plenty of question marks and maybes here so a chance is taken on FOREST OF DEAN with Frankie being booked a huge plus. John Gosden will be aiming to make this a fifth victory in eleven starts in this and his charge can come back strongly from a break after winning the Winter Derby. Blue Cup's connections will be hoping the hood continues to work after an impressive performance in Epsom with Felix completing the shortlist.
18:10 Royal Ascot - Copper Horse Stakes (Handicap) - 1m 6f 34y
SALDIER can give WIllie Mullins another Royal meeting victory having had a pipe opener over in Ireland a couple of weeks back. Ryan Moore boasts an excellent 6-25 record for the yard and that's another bonus. He'll face much more difficult competition than his qualifying event here but should take all the beating nonetheless.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.