ITV7 Guide: Sir Ron the money | We have your guide to the free to play game

There's £50,000 on offer in this Friday's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.

14:10 York - Oaks Farm Stables Fillies' Stakes (Registered As The Michael Seely Memorial) (Listed) - 7f 192 LOVE IS YOU looks the pick of these on what she's done to date including a fine third place in the Nell Gywn last time out. She took a bit of a keen hold and was asked to switch a couple of times, perhaps checking her momentum. The form is working out with the second in that race the runner up in the 1000 Guineas. Creative Flair showed plenty of stamina at Ascot and will look to make all again whilst Snow Lantern is smartly bred for the Hannon team. 14:15 Newmarket - Betfair Exchange Handicap - 1m 2f Nicely bred MASTER THE STARS looks like he's weighted about right to land a handicap of this nature. Whilst his consistency has been mainly honed on the all-weather, he showed enough over this distance and in these conditions up in Ayr. End Result is in off a feather-weight and needs to be respected whilst Alpine Mistral's ascent through the handicap may have plateaued. 14:25 Newbury - Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap - 6f The consistent BEYOND EQUAL is worth one more try at this level after a string of relatively near misses. He's inching up the handicap and the losing run goes back almost two years but he's shown enough to suggest winning is not far away. Aplomb may just be better suited to smaller fields and he enters calculations.

14:40 York - Matchbook 'Best Value' Exchange Handicap - 1m 2f 56y BLUE CAP is a low-mileage individual and can make the most of his unexposed mark to land this. He was denied a clear run after being slowly away at Epsom last time out so can make amends here if he can break a bit better. Fishable is another who may have avoided the gaze of the handicapper and can make his presence felt. 14:55 Newbury - Casumo Bet 10 Get 10 Novice Stakes (Plus 10) (Div 2) - 7f Course and distance scorer BEHELD is smartly bred, showing signs of greenness to overcome all rivals on his only racecourse appearance. If she's trained on, she'll take the beating ahead of Badlands who possibly gave away his chance in the preliminaries at Newcastle when having nothing left in the final 100 yards. 15:10 York - Matchbook Yorkshire Cup Stakes (Group 2) (British Champion Series) - 1m 5f 188y It's almost certain that SIR RON PRIESTLEY will make the running, returning to a trip that's even more suitable. The drop back in distance was negotiated successfully at Newmarket so his rivals should find him just as hard to pass. Santiago is likely to come back stronger after a couple of underwhelming runs whilst Nayef Road is dropping back in trip and won't face usual conquerer Stradivarius. 15:40 York - Jigsaw Sports Branding Handicap - 7f Plenty of compelling cases here with only 15lbs between 20 runners. GET KNOTTED looked out of sorts when trailing in last in Scotland last time out but his record on the Knavesmire is one to take note of having hit the frame on 50% of his starts here including 3 successes. It's wide open though with Highfield Princess and Boardman making up the shortlist