ITV7 Guide: Priceless Van Gogh | We have your guide to the free to play game

There's £50,000 on offer in this Saturday's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.
13:55 Haydock - Casumo Horse Racing And Sports Betting Handicap - 7f 37y
The forecast heavy going could be the key to MOLLS MEMORY who ran on well at York, despite hanging to her right and meeting a bit of traffic in-running. She was successful over this trip at Newbury on a similar surface so makes the most appeal with question marks over the suitability of the going for most of these. Ffion looks unexposed whilst Sunset Breeze may come on for a spirited display in the Victoria Cup.
14:25 Haydock - Download The Casumo App Today Handicap - 2m 45y
POSTILEO was slowly away when beaten by Green Book at Chester the last day. His conqueror was given a superb ride from the front by course specialist Franny Norton, but he's not on board here. The selection was given too much to do on the Roodee and can make amends here with a 7lb swing in the weights, more prominent tactics and more luck.
15:00 Haydock - Join Casumo Today Silver Bowl Handicap - 1m 37y
There's plenty to like about Andrew Balding's NEBULOSA who looks as though this step up in trip will certainly suit. She saw out the 7f well when winning a handicap at Goodwood three weeks ago so rates as a strong fancy at a juicy enough price. Headingly is similarly unexposed and not particularly well found in the market. He'll no doubt look to make all so it could be a real stamina test.
15:20 Curragh - Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas (Group 1) - 1m
Ground could be key here. VAN GOGH won the Criterium in bottomless conditions and he enters calculations on that. Jockey bookings for the stable are appearing more and more irrelevant as time goes on and the selection was best placed of the Ballydoyle runners in the UK running of the race. Lucky Vega is likely to have plenty of support and don't discount Wembley who will relish the surface but was underwhelming in Newmarket.
15:35 Haydock - Casumo Bet10Get10 Sandy Lane Stakes (Group 2) - 6f
THE LIR JET showed he still retains his ability when a fine third in the Greenham Stakes only beaten half a length in total. He was a ready winner of the Norfolk stakes last year so has plenty of collateral form to make him a solid selection. The unbeaten Dragon Symbol has to be taken seriously whilst Method could well get his career back on an upward trajectory.
15:50 York - williamhill.com Best Odds Guaranteed Handicap - 5f
In what looks a wide open handicap, tentative preference is for PENDLETON who made a fine seasonal reappearance when narrowly defeated at Ascot. A 4lb rise is fair and this consistent sort can run well again. Count D'Orsay and Copper Knight head a list of worthy rivals in a compelling contest.
16:10 Haydock - Casumo Best Odds Guaranteed Temple Stakes (Group 2) - 5f
KEEP BUSY can confirm an excellent book of rides for Oisin Murphy. She looks a nice type and has good pedigree in Group 1 contests. Conditions won't be an issue here so is taken to beat stablemate Liberty Beach; this could be a real ding-dong between John Quinn's runners.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.