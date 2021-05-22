ITV7 Guide: Priceless Van Gogh | We have your guide to the free to play game

13:55 Haydock - Casumo Horse Racing And Sports Betting Handicap - 7f 37y

The forecast heavy going could be the key to MOLLS MEMORY who ran on well at York, despite hanging to her right and meeting a bit of traffic in-running. She was successful over this trip at Newbury on a similar surface so makes the most appeal with question marks over the suitability of the going for most of these. Ffion looks unexposed whilst Sunset Breeze may come on for a spirited display in the Victoria Cup.

14:25 Haydock - Download The Casumo App Today Handicap - 2m 45y

POSTILEO was slowly away when beaten by Green Book at Chester the last day. His conqueror was given a superb ride from the front by course specialist Franny Norton, but he's not on board here. The selection was given too much to do on the Roodee and can make amends here with a 7lb swing in the weights, more prominent tactics and more luck.

15:00 Haydock - Join Casumo Today Silver Bowl Handicap - 1m 37y

There's plenty to like about Andrew Balding's NEBULOSA who looks as though this step up in trip will certainly suit. She saw out the 7f well when winning a handicap at Goodwood three weeks ago so rates as a strong fancy at a juicy enough price. Headingly is similarly unexposed and not particularly well found in the market. He'll no doubt look to make all so it could be a real stamina test.