ITV7 Guide: Moon to shine | Dave Smith's guide to the free-to-play game

There's £50,000 on offer in this weekend's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.

13:50 Newmarket - 'My Oddsboost' On Betfair Suffolk Stakes (Handicap) - 1m 1f With Bright Melody and Dubai Legacy's form looking hard to analyse, it may play safe to side with BELL ROCK who performed admirably in some big handicaps last season. He goes well fresh and although he's in a mark in the hundreds, he's nicely enough weighted. Stepping back up in trip should also suit with William Carver's claim also assisting. 14:05 Goodwood - MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Conqueror Fillies' Stakes (Fillies' And Mares' Listed) - 1m A tricky contest may be decided by weight-for-age and 3-y-o LILAC ROAD looks the most progressive here. She was a fine fourth in a Group 2 on Town Moor last season and will likely adopt the same front running tactics that saw her make all over this distance at Kempton when last seen. Agincourt could be overlooked if a wind operation is a positive to some indifferent runs when trying to land black type. 14:10 Thirsk - Breeding Winners At Cliff Stud Handicap - 7f 218y SEMPER AUGUSTUS has a visor on for the first time which should help him settle a bit more. He can run in snatches but he's consistent and if he can switch that consistency to the turf then he could be on a good mark. Copper And Five may just be burdened by top weight after performing well in a higher class handicap.

