ITV7 Guide: Moon to shine | Dave Smith's guide to the free-to-play game

There's £50,000 on offer in this weekend's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.
13:50 Newmarket - 'My Oddsboost' On Betfair Suffolk Stakes (Handicap) - 1m 1f
With Bright Melody and Dubai Legacy's form looking hard to analyse, it may play safe to side with BELL ROCK who performed admirably in some big handicaps last season. He goes well fresh and although he's in a mark in the hundreds, he's nicely enough weighted. Stepping back up in trip should also suit with William Carver's claim also assisting.
14:05 Goodwood - MansionBet Best Odds Guaranteed Conqueror Fillies' Stakes (Fillies' And Mares' Listed) - 1m
A tricky contest may be decided by weight-for-age and 3-y-o LILAC ROAD looks the most progressive here. She was a fine fourth in a Group 2 on Town Moor last season and will likely adopt the same front running tactics that saw her make all over this distance at Kempton when last seen. Agincourt could be overlooked if a wind operation is a positive to some indifferent runs when trying to land black type.
14:10 Thirsk - Breeding Winners At Cliff Stud Handicap - 7f 218y
SEMPER AUGUSTUS has a visor on for the first time which should help him settle a bit more. He can run in snatches but he's consistent and if he can switch that consistency to the turf then he could be on a good mark. Copper And Five may just be burdened by top weight after performing well in a higher class handicap.
14:25 Newmarket - Betfair Palace House Stakes (Group 3) - 5f
Although EMARAATY ANA hasn't quite lived up to his juvenile form, he ran well over this course and distance in this company last time out. He was only a head behind a Group 1 scorer and a repeat of that should be strong enough form for this. Lazuli may find his penalty too much whilst Came From The Dark may just be open to even more improvement after a good win at Newbury.
14:40 Thirsk - Cliff Stud Thirsk Hunt Cup Handicap - 7f 218y
Astro King and Nugget have form that tie in well together but they're re-opposing offer higher marks and that could strangle their chances, though they make the shortlist. The intriguing one is TOM COLLINS who was bought for a sizeable fee and now under new tutelage, having been gelded, could be the one to go in again.
15:00 Newmarket - Betfair Exchange Jockey Club Stakes (Group 2) - 1m 4f
With ground conditions to suit and rated some 7lb better than his nearest rivals, PYLEDRIVER can pick up where he left off last season. After scoring readily in a good Group 2, he found Group 1 company a little hot, but he was far from disgraced and picked up a place on the podium on his favoured ground in Doncaster. Sir Ron Priestley makes most appeal from the Johnston yard but the selection should hold him.
15:40 Newmarket - Qipco 2000 Guineas Stakes (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - 1m
Ground could be key to THUNDER MOON who didn't pick up when asked for his effort in behind Wembley in the Dewhurst. Connections felt the soft ground blunted his turn of foot so with that in mind he can reverse the form here. The O'Brien trio are naturally well bred and enter calculations whilst Chindit could be the double figure consideration.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.