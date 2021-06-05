ITV7 Guide: Hot Hurricane | We have your guide to the free to play game

There's £50,000 on offer in this Saturday's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.

14:00 Epsom - World Pool At The tote Handicap - 1m 2f 17y KING FRANKEL ranks as a progressive sort, proving that when beaten in Newbury by a horse now rated 104. He was also comfortably ahead of a similarly rated horse that day and after clocking a fine time on his previous start, he's a strong fancy to land this. Patient Dream won well on this course last time out with this step up in trip looking tailor-made for him. 14:30 Doncaster - Visit attheraces.com/marketmovers Handicap - 1m 3f 197y A trio of all-weather runs saw RODRIGO DIAZ zoom through the handicap ratings by 24lbs and he franked that by running a fine second at Newmarket. He's a horse who seems to flourish when held up and therefore has the perfect jockey in Jamie Spencer so expectations are of another late dash. Hasty Sailor is another with a large hike in the ratings but could give the selection the most to think about. 14:35 Epsom - Princess Elizabeth Stakes (Sponsored By Cazoo) (Fillies' And Mares' Group 3) - 1m 113y Jockey bookings take the eye here with William Buick deserting STATEMENT and hopping aboard Maamora. The selection weakened tamely in Group 1 company but these are calmer waters and her run in the Fred Darling when only denied a short head makes for a compelling piece of form. The rain that's fallen strengthens the selections chances having landed the spoils on heavy ground last season.

15:05 Doncaster - Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap - 1m 6f 115y KONDO ISAMI is fancied to further his reputation after the form of his York success was franked. Another step up in trip should suit with the likelihood that he and stablemate Dancing King will want the lead. If they cut each other's throats up front then the slightly disappointing to date, Albert Camus may be able to be seen to be effect over this longer distance. 15:10 Epsom - Cazoo Diomed Stakes (Group 3) - 1m 113y There's a lot to like about BELL ROCK so although this requires a step up in quality, he's capable. Tried in Group 1 company as a three-year-old, connections clearly feel there is some latent talent there beyond handicaps and sunnier weather overnight and tomorrow can assist. Century Dream should find this more suitable after being well held in the Lockinge and heads the dangers. 15:45 Espom - World Pool 'Dash' Handicap (Heritage Handicap) - 5f A fiendish renewal of this handicap with course form likely to once again prove invaluable and although HAN SOLO BERGER hasn't won here, he was a fine second on his only go. He's now below his last winning mark and may be able to see off the King Power of Stone of Destiny and Sunday Sovereign. 16:30 Epsom - Cazoo Derby (Group 1) (British Champions Series) - 1m 4f 6y With the surprising removal of all bar one of Aidan O'Brien's runners, all eyes will be on Bolshoi Ballet. He's been very impressive to date and is rightfully at the head of the market. Yet, HURRICANE LANE was an impressive scorer in the Dante and isn't badly drawn here. High Definition would have been a strong fancy had he taken his chance but his omission strengthens the argument for the Godolphin charge.