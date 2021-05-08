ITV7 Guide: Go with the flow | Guide to the free to play game

There's £50,000 on offer in this weekend's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.
14:15 Lingfield - Novibet Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes (Listed) - 1m 3f 133y
TECHNIQUE ran a belter when narrowly denied in a similar contest and can land this. She was up against the colts that day so surrenders her allowance but she's smartly bred with plenty of stamina on both sides of her pedigree.
14:30 Ascot - tote+ Pays More At tote.co.uk Buckhounds Stakes (Listed) - 1m 3f 211y
Despite some poor runs after impressing in a Group 2 at the track, ALOUNAK could be the answer here. He showed bags of stamina in the Hardwicke when staying on to finish as runner-up and if the gelding operation has made a difference he could bounce back. Without A Fight could come on again for a good run in a Group 3 in Newbury whilst Tyson Fury is another promising individual.
14:50 Lingfield - Novibet Derby Trial Stakes (Listed) - 1m 3f 133y
Comfortably ahead of all rivals on official ratings and with a fine showing in a Classic trial already in the form book, ADAYAR looks a strong contender. The step up in trip will surely suit and with any rain falling helping his chances further (he won a maiden at Nottingham on heavy) he's the clear pick ahead of the Ballydoyle pair for whom Carlisle Bay makes most appeal.
15:10 Haydock - Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) (GBB Race) - 1m 7f 144y
Hugely consistent HOOPER will have to overcome another 7lb rise and a slight drop in distance but he's capable. Barring his first run, he's never finished out of the first two and with his prominent running style he can make most of his stamina at this trip. Copperless was bang in contention when falling last time out and can provide the sternest test for the selection.
15:25 Lingfield - Novibet Chartwell Fillies' Stakes (Group 3) - 7f
BOUNCE THE BLUES looked as if this step back in trip could be key for her after her fine reappearance at Doncaster in a strong looking Group 3. She was travelling nicely until not quite seeing home the finish and should strip fitter for that run. Axana could be the dark horse in the race having already won twice at this level, albeit abroad and Isabella Giles, although penalised still gets weight for age.
15:40 Ascot - tote+ Victoria Cup (Heritage Handicap) - 7f
Devilish stuff as ever and with no winner coming from a single figure draw since 2013, it may well pay to look from stall 10 upwards. RIVER NYMPH shaped better than the bare position when fourteenth in the Lincoln and back up in trip, he could make his presence felt. Cases can be made for so many with Acquitted and Sunset Breeze making up the shortlist.
16:15 Ascot - tote+ Exclusively At tote.co.uk Handicap - 1m 3f 211y
Another fiendish handicap. This one may go the way of GROUP ONE POWER who ran a belter at the Royal meeting last year and came back with a stylish front running performance in Epsom. If that hasn't had any impact, he's sure to go well.
