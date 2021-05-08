ITV7 Guide: Go with the flow | Guide to the free to play game

14:15 Lingfield - Novibet Oaks Trial Fillies' Stakes (Listed) - 1m 3f 133y

TECHNIQUE ran a belter when narrowly denied in a similar contest and can land this. She was up against the colts that day so surrenders her allowance but she's smartly bred with plenty of stamina on both sides of her pedigree.

14:30 Ascot - tote+ Pays More At tote.co.uk Buckhounds Stakes (Listed) - 1m 3f 211y

Despite some poor runs after impressing in a Group 2 at the track, ALOUNAK could be the answer here. He showed bags of stamina in the Hardwicke when staying on to finish as runner-up and if the gelding operation has made a difference he could bounce back. Without A Fight could come on again for a good run in a Group 3 in Newbury whilst Tyson Fury is another promising individual.

14:50 Lingfield - Novibet Derby Trial Stakes (Listed) - 1m 3f 133y

Comfortably ahead of all rivals on official ratings and with a fine showing in a Classic trial already in the form book, ADAYAR looks a strong contender. The step up in trip will surely suit and with any rain falling helping his chances further (he won a maiden at Nottingham on heavy) he's the clear pick ahead of the Ballydoyle pair for whom Carlisle Bay makes most appeal.

15:10 Haydock - Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) (GBB Race) - 1m 7f 144y

Hugely consistent HOOPER will have to overcome another 7lb rise and a slight drop in distance but he's capable. Barring his first run, he's never finished out of the first two and with his prominent running style he can make most of his stamina at this trip. Copperless was bang in contention when falling last time out and can provide the sternest test for the selection.