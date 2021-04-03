There's £50,000 on offer in this weekend's free-to-play ITV7

13:50 Musselburgh - Betway Musselburgh Silver Arrow Handicap - 7f 33y

Stone Soldier is very well treated on his all-weather form and a reproduction of his last run will see him be hard to beat on turf. MARSHAL DAN however, is a very likeable horse and very consistent. Almost a third of his runs under rules have seen him finish in the first three and with Mark Johnston's runner guaranteeing some pace to aim at he should get the cover he needs to offset his exuberant running style.

14:05 Haydock - Betway Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) - 1m 7f 144y

There's a 7lb swing between SHANTOU EXPRESS and Chti Balko from their last meeting, but the way the selection ran suggests that he can confirm superiority. He was only beaten a short distance giving away 5lb in West Yorkshire and he can get the better of lightly-raced mare Vision Du Puy who regained the winning thread at Stratford.

14:25 Musselburgh - Betway Royal Mile Handicap - 1m 2y

Forest Falcon took a race that fell apart in Yarmouth, though he did run a very fine time. His stablemate Naamoos followed up a promising win in Beverley by disappointing on his reappearance and will need to improve. On form, the vote goes to COLONEL FAULKENER who's win on the all-weather in France is working out well and he retains the services of Hollie Doyle.