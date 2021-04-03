There's £50,000 on offer in this weekend's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.
13:50 Musselburgh - Betway Musselburgh Silver Arrow Handicap - 7f 33y
Stone Soldier is very well treated on his all-weather form and a reproduction of his last run will see him be hard to beat on turf. MARSHAL DAN however, is a very likeable horse and very consistent. Almost a third of his runs under rules have seen him finish in the first three and with Mark Johnston's runner guaranteeing some pace to aim at he should get the cover he needs to offset his exuberant running style.
14:05 Haydock - Betway Challenger Two Mile Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) - 1m 7f 144y
There's a 7lb swing between SHANTOU EXPRESS and Chti Balko from their last meeting, but the way the selection ran suggests that he can confirm superiority. He was only beaten a short distance giving away 5lb in West Yorkshire and he can get the better of lightly-raced mare Vision Du Puy who regained the winning thread at Stratford.
14:25 Musselburgh - Betway Royal Mile Handicap - 1m 2y
Forest Falcon took a race that fell apart in Yarmouth, though he did run a very fine time. His stablemate Naamoos followed up a promising win in Beverley by disappointing on his reappearance and will need to improve. On form, the vote goes to COLONEL FAULKENER who's win on the all-weather in France is working out well and he retains the services of Hollie Doyle.
14:40 Haydock - Betway Challenger Staying Chase Series Final Handicap Chase (GBB Race) - 3m 1f 125y
DEBECE brings some good form into this for his red-hot stable. He's gone up 2lb for a defeat at Sandown but he was plenty keen that day and can come on for the run. He looks well handicapped on his old form and if he can settle a bit better he should be difficult to beat.
15:00 Musselburgh - Betway Scottish Sprint Cup Handicap - 5f 1y
One more chance is taken on COPPER KNIGHT to finally end his losing run. He can go well fresh and is now handicapped to take advantage. He has a further 5lb taken off by his jockey and he may be able to lower the colours of the well respected Jabbarockie.
15:15 Haydock - Betway Challenger Stayers Hurdle Series Final Handicap Hurdle (GBB Race) - 3m 58y
With the drying weather offsetting an 8lb rise from the handicapper, REGARDING RUTH may be able to continue her winning path. She was a commanding winner over the re-opposing Iwilldoit and can confirm that superiority here as well as seeing off the progressive Small Present.
15:35 Musselburgh - Betway Queen's Cup (Heritage Handicap) - 1m 5f 216y
Mark Johnston comes here with a strong hand and THEMAXWECAN looks the pick of his septet of runners. In here off a previously winning mark, he ran a fine race on his last appearance at HQ at the back end of last season. Alright Sunshine and Nate The Great head the dangers.