ITV7 Guide: Cold a warm order | We have your guide to the free to play game

There's £50,000 on offer in this Saturday's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.

13:45 Haydock - Betway Handicap - 6f COLD STARE was a slight disappointment last time out but jockey booking suggest connections are still optimistic. A course and distance winner, having taken the 2019 running, he is very comfortable with some cut underfoot. He's now 2lb below his last winning mark so should make a good account of himself in what looks a particularly competitive heat. Musicality and Bielsa head the dangers. 14:00 Beverley - Hilary Needler Trophy Fillies' Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) - 5f Kyber Crystal caught the eye when carried across the track in Doncaster but was likely held in second. HESTER PRYNNE was a very taking winner in Beverley when making a good impression on the clock and rates as the type to make progress with the runner up in her maiden having a crack in Listed company next time out. 14:20 Haydock - Betway Achilles Stakes (Listed) - 5f Front running EL ASTRONAUTE roared back to form with a fine win on the Roodee last time out and is confident selection to continue where he left off. He much prefers cut in the ground and with soft conditions expected, he's taken to confirm the form with King's Lynn and defeat the smart Moss Gill, who is back in more calmer waters.

Don't miss the ITV7!

14:40 Chester - tote+ Pays You More At tote.co.uk Handicap - 7f 127y The question to be answered for BOARDMAN is whether he can shoulder a 10lb rise for a pair of good quality handicap runs. Tim Easterby's charge has really got rolling this season and if Etijab is as keen as he was last time then the selection can take advantage and defy the handicapper once more. 15:10 Beverley - bet365 Continental Two Year Old Trophy Conditions Stakes (GBB Race) - 5f The Gatekeeper would be worth another look if the ground was firmer underfoot. He had good form at Ascot but ran poorly next time out at Newbury so TIPPERARY SUNSET is the one taken to lower his colours and confirm the form with Ryan's Party. The selection held Kevin Ryan's runner by a length last time and can build on that. 15:30 Haydock - Betway John Of Gaunt Stakes (Group 3) - 7f 37y GLORIOUS JOURNEY has won twice in better company but still receives 5lb from course and distance winner Safe Voyage. The selection can make that count having run well on better ground twice over the winter in Dubai. With Thanks is still lightly raced and comes from an in-form stable so is one to keep an eye on. 15:45 Beverley - bet365 Handicap - 7f 96y BROKEN SPEAR was perhaps hamstrung by heavy conditions in Thirsk last time out and can make amends on a better surface. The cheekpieces stay on having worked the oracle on his penultimate start at Chester. Give it Some Teddy rates as the biggest danger being on a workable mark.