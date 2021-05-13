ITV7 Guide: Brunch a tasty pick | We have your guide to the free to play game

There's £50,000 on offer in this Thursday's free-to-play ITV7 and Dave Smith has the guide you need for the crucial races.

14:10 York - Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Middleton Fillies' Stakes (Group 2) - 1m 2f 56y The key element to this race could be the trip. Passion may find this ever so slightly short and may be better suited to a Leger or a Park Hill whilst QUEEN POWER looks a natural over this distance. She's a strong travelling filly and can get also get her head in front of interesting Irish raider, Silence Please, for whom jockey Shane Foley makes the trip over for this ride only. 14:25 Salisbury - AJN Steelstock 'Record Sales' Handicap - 1m 1f 201y WAHRAAN was a massive eye-catcher when facing Lord Protector in a similar event in Windsor. The Stoute runner gets an even more generous 2lb advantage here and can make use of that. He finished off that contest in Berkshire under hands and heels so he rates as a progressive type. 14:30 Perth - Tay FM's Wake Up With Webster Handicap Hurdle - 2m 4f 35y MINELLA TRUMP rates as a strong contender having fared very well in a more competitive sphere last time out having been being left alone by the assessor. Flint Hill is a course and distance scorer, a dual purpose winner and he can still be competitive, despite an 8lb rise from the handicapper.

Don't miss the ITV7!

14:40 York - Matchbook Betting Podcast Hambleton Handicap - 7f 192y BRUNCH makes strong claims in what looks a very competitive handicap. He ran a stormer in the Lincoln, a race which has worked out pretty well (14th place won the Victoria Cup on Saturday). Matthew Flinders rates as a big danger with jockey booking suggesting connections are confident of a big run and Johann represents a trainer who does so well here. 14:55 Salisbury - AJN Steelstock 'Onwards And Upwards' Fillies' Novice Stakes (Div 1) - 1m 1f 201y Stoutly bred newcomer PENNYMOOR makes a lot of appeal and is in very good hands. He's un-raced which could be the only slight concern but that shouldn't stop him, given connections. Of those who have seen the racecourse, Amy Beach and Betty Crean LA make are the most interesting. 15:10 York - Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes (Group 2) - 1m 2f 56y As ever, Ballydoyle are in fine form and HIGH DEFINITION has shown plenty on two starts to date. He won from the back on both of those engagements so similar fireworks are expected. If he does leave it too late then Hurricane Lane could take advantage and similarly, front-running, Gear Up may get away on the front end so could cause others in behind to get at it too soon. 15:40 York - British Stallion Studs EBF Westow Stakes (Listed) - 5f It looks tricky to separate the two at the head of the market but the pendulum just about swings the way of WINTER POWER over this distance. Acklam Express is a course and distance winner but perhaps is better suited to 6f. The selection was a ready winner of the Cornwallis stakes and although his main rival has good Group 1 form the lack of an extra furlong may prove vital here.