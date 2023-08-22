ITV horse racing tips for York Wednesday 23 August

Andrew Asquith previews the ITV races on the first day of York's Ebor Festival and has two recommended bets.

ITV Racing betting tips: Wednesday August 23 1pt win Intrinsic Bond in 1.50 York at 8/1 (bet365) - 7/1 Coral, Ladbrokes 1pt win Aztec Empire in 4.10 York at 13/2 (William Hill) - 6/1 general Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Juddmonte International has attracted a select field of four and all eyes will be on Paddington, who is chasing his fifth successive Group 1 victory. He started his season winning a handicap from a mark of 97, so his meteoric rise through the ranks since has perhaps even surprised Aidan O’Brien, who has campaigned him superbly so far. His best effort of the season came when lowering the colours of Emily Upjohn in the Eclipse, proving himself against his elders for the first time and he had no problem dropped back to a mile on heavy ground in the Sussex Stakes earlier this month. Paddington had to do all of his own donkey work on that occasion but proved himself tactically versatile, which will stand him in good stead here as there is no obvious pace on. The main danger is Mostahdaf, who finally produced a performance that he has threatened for a long time when easily winning the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot. He tanked through that contest, given a very confident ride and looking like he had just joined in just over a furlong out. The manner in which he quickened clear marks him out as a top-notcher and it will be very interesting to see if he can build on that. There is no bet to be had given how the market is set, and that can also be said for the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur where the unbeaten Gregory is another strong favourite. He is another that has made giant strides this season, only making his debut in April but taking a big step forward each start since.

Gregory was given a very positive ride on his first start beyond a mile and a half when winning the Queen’s Vase at Royal Ascot last time, though he did make harder work of it than the market anticipated, looking vulnerable as the runner-up switched for a run and hit full stride around two furlongs out. However, he dug deep into his stamina reserves and had a length and a half in hand at the line, while that form has received a couple of boosts since. You would imagine that Frankie Dettori will again be positive on him, especially moving back down in trip, and he should have the class to see him record another pattern success before having a tilt at the St Leger next month. The Acomb looks an interesting renewal but it isn’t easy to find a bet in, Ballymount Boy setting a solid standard on form but the remainder are all still fully unexposed and it is hard to gauge how big of a step forward they will take. Therefore, we’ll focus on the two handicaps and first up is the Sky Bet and Symphony Group handicap over an extended five furlongs. This is sure to be run at a brisk pace, with the likes of Looking For Lynda, Bergerac, Michaela’s Boy usually front runners with a whole other host of horses who like the be prominent. It does often pay to be up with the gallop at York, though, a track where the pace often holds up, while a draw low to middle is often favoured. The horse which jumps off the page to me is INTRINSIC BOND, who ran a cracker at the Shergar Cup meeting at Ascot 11 days ago. He won the Great St Wilfrid at Ripon when trained by Tracy Waggott last season from a mark of 90, but he lost his way for that yard earlier this year.

Intrinsic Bond produced a big career best when making a winning start for Michael Wigham at Ascot in July, helping force the pace before kicking on two furlongs out and staying on well all the way to the line. Consistency was an issue when with his previous yard, but it was encouraging to see him back up that effort last time, finding only a very progressive three-year-old too strong, but he can also be marked up plenty for that effort as he was the only one who raced front rank that was involved in the finish. Intrinsic Bond has plenty of natural speed and this sharper five furlongs should play to his strengths, while the handicapper has also been lenient by leaving him on the same mark. He arrives in top form and there is a chance that he may yet have even more to offer for this yard, while Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle can only enhance his chance.

The staying handicap later on the card features the Tony Martin-trained Zanndabad, who is potentially well treated based on the pick of his form in France, but he didn’t cut much ice in juvenile hurdles last season and was down the field back on the Flat in a handicap over a mile and three quarters at the Curragh in May. The booking of Ryan Moore may be a sign of intent but he is an opposable favourite, especially given how open this looks. AZTEC EMPIRE won a couple of races on the all-weather earlier in the year, the latest a two-mile handicap at Kempton from a mark of 85. He didn’t settle properly in the Northumberland Plate two starts back but still ran a mighty race to finish third, and he shaped much better than the bare result back on turf at Newbury last time.