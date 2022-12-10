Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Onesmoothoperator (right) would be a popular winner of Saturday's Northumberland Plate
Newcastle - live on ITV this afternoon

ITV are to show five races live from Newcastle

By Sporting Life
09:44 · SAT December 10, 2022

ITV are to show five races live from Newcastle this afternoon following the abandonments of Cheltenham and Doncaster.

The 1.09, 1.44, 2.19, 2,54 and the 3.28 are the races covered but all will be run ten minutes late after agreement from the BHA.

Ed Chamberlin said: "I'm delighted we are able to show some live racing this afternoon and have to thank Newcastle and the BHA for their help. The flexibility has allowed this to happen which is great."

The programme starts at 1.10.

Mullins It Over Podcast - Fairyhouse reflections and the return of Energumene & Galopin des Champs

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING