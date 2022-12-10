ITV are to show five races live from Newcastle this afternoon following the abandonments of Cheltenham and Doncaster.
The 1.09, 1.44, 2.19, 2,54 and the 3.28 are the races covered but all will be run ten minutes late after agreement from the BHA.
Ed Chamberlin said: "I'm delighted we are able to show some live racing this afternoon and have to thank Newcastle and the BHA for their help. The flexibility has allowed this to happen which is great."
The programme starts at 1.10.
