Isaac Shelby camp hopeful of turning around form with Kinross in Sky Bet City Of York Stakes

Isaac Shelby started the year by winning the Greenham Stakes at Newbury before a narrow Classic defeat in the French 2000 Guineas. He subsequently finished fourth to Paddington in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot and a neck second to Kinross in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood last time.

Jockey Sean Levey has ridden Isaac Shelby in all bar one of his races and told SBK: “It’s probably the best he’s felt all year which is a huge bonus. He’s improving as time goes on. He doesn’t need much work, he’s naturally very fit anyway.”

Looking back at the Lennox Stakes, he reflected on that run by saying: “Kinross is very good on soft ground. I’m not saying Isaac Shelby isn’t, but you’re taking on a multiple Group One winner on a track and ground that suits him. With better ground, we wouldn’t be afraid to take him on again.”

“York is a flat track which suits a horse with a lot of speed.” Looking ahead to the makeup of the course on Saturday Sean believes “the ground will quicken up. I think it's maybe swaying towards our favour and with the improvement he’s made since Goodwood you’d be more than happy to take Kinross on again.”

Brian Meehan added: “He has come out of Goodwood really well and has had the best recovery from any race this season. He is in tremendous shape and I’m really pleased with him. The run behind Kinross was extremely pleasing and he keeps on improving.”