Bravemansgame ran out an impressive winner of the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day – but can he do it at Cheltenham?

Brave effort opens Gold Cup door Market confidence in BRAVEMANSGAME wavered in the week leading up to the King George, but his trainer’s didn’t. Replaced as favourite by L’Homme Presse in the build-up to the Christmas highlight, Paul Nicholls didn’t reference that in his pre-match notes, simply stating that “he looks fantastic, as well as I’ve ever had him.” And this King George victory, Bravemansgame’s first and Nicholls’ 13th, was the best the seven-year-old has ever run. Pestered by L’Homme Presse’s tendency to adjust to his left throughout, Harry Cobden just inched him out of any potential skirmishes, pulling him wide quite early on to give him space and a clear view of his fences. The result was an unblemished round of jumping, a perfect 18 from 18, the sort of round we’ve come to expect from BMG when he’s at his best. He was slick and quick and didn’t make the semblance of an error. Such fencing wins you Grade 1s.

Such fencing can win you Cheltenham Gold Cups, although that race is an altogether different test. It could be significant that Bravemansgame has no experience of jumping a Cheltenham fence when it comes down to it, the undulations not suiting every King George winner there ever was, but he’s very much in the conversation now. Galopin Des Champs’ shadow looms over the Gold Cup market as he continues his relentless progress in Ireland, but he has still got his stamina to prove and the last fence at Cheltenham to negotiate. Britain’s Gold Cup hopefuls are far from out of it yet. Bravemansgame has made an impressive pitch to be considered Britain’s number one. For it wasn’t just his jumping, but his strong and impressive finishing effort that gives hope he’s got the requisite tools to thrive on Cheltenham’s Gold Cup battlefield come March 17. Nicholls had won the King George 12 times before today. Only twice did that winner go on to win the Gold Cup in the same season – and that was the same horse, the mighty Kauto Star, in 2007 and 2009. But Bravemansgame looks to be less Kempton-reliant than the likes of Silviniaco Conti and Clan Des Obeaux. He might be a Cheltenham horse yet. 10/1 is fair for such an impressive King George winner. He’s just got to go and prove it now.