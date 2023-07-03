Is Paddington about to justify a Coral-Eclipse gamble at Sandown on Saturday?

Ben Linfoot takes a look at Paddington's chance of Coral-Eclipse success at Sandown on Saturday as he bids to replicate the Giant's Causeway route to glory.

Can bookies bear the Paddington gamble? You can’t beat a good three-year-old to really liven up the Coral-Eclipse. The first opportunity for the clash of the generations in a Group 1, it happens most years and that’s why the Sandown contest is such a great race. For this, Sandown can be grateful to Aidan O’Brien. This century 57 three-year-olds have lined up in the Coral-Eclipse and O’Brien has trained 25 of them, winning the contest with a member of the Classic generation on four occasions. From some way out it looked as though Sandown would be relying on O’Brien again this year for 3yo representation and so it has proved, with only Paddington featuring amongst the five-day declarations from the Classic crew. “It’s very possible,” O’Brien said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Monday when the host quizzed him on Paddington’s potential participation. “He seems well, we’ll probably decide on Tuesday or Wednesday but it’s possible.” The betting markets would suggest it’s more definitive than that. Paddington was 12/1 for the Eclipse on the morning of the St James’s Palace Stakes, 5/1 at the end of the day, and though he drifted out to 7s in places during Royal Ascot week, a slow gamble has developed ever since. Last Thursday the betting markets rumbled as he was cut to a general 3/1 and that has been chipped away at day by day. On Friday he was 5/2, Saturday 9/4, Sunday 2/1. He’s now usurped Emily Upjohn as favourite at a rock solid 5/4 and a best of 13/8. After bouncing out of Ascot, his overall campaign seems to be at the forefront of O’Brien’s mind. “He can go to the Eclipse and still go back (to a mile) at Goodwood, which we have done before,” he said. Reading between the lines, O’Brien seems excited by the prospect of the Eclipse challenge. And that switch back to the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood that he mentioned – he has done it just the once before, when it comes to being successful in both races, with a certain Giant’s Causeway.

The Giant’s Causeway blueprint If Paddington does go to the Sussex Stakes via the Coral-Eclipse he will have trodden the identical path that Giant’s Causeway went down in a four-race sequence in his three-year-old campaign 23 years ago. He too ran in the Irish 2,000 Guineas, getting beaten a neck by Bachir when sent off 9/10 favourite, that defeat sparking a run of five top-level victories that began with the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, the Eclipse and then the Sussex. ‘The Iron Horse’ won those three races by a combined margin of less than a length and he went on to fight his way to victory in the Juddmonte International at York and the Irish Champion Stakes at Leopardstown, too, before ending his career with two narrow defeats in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes and Breeders’ Cup Classic. Such a bold campaign seems unlikely for Paddington with Auguste Rodin also in the 10-furlong mix, but victory in the Eclipse would be his third top-level success in the space of six weeks and it would open up a plethora of options heading into the second half of the campaign. Giant’s Causeway was O’Brien’s first Eclipse winner and he was the first horse in an age to step up from a mile to win the Eclipse (I went back to 1975 and couldn’t find another before him). The son of Storm Cat became something of a trendsetter, though, as he was the first of five horses in the space of nine years to step up from a mile to win the Eclipse, with Medicean, Refuse To Bend, Oratorio and Mount Nelson following in his hoofprints. Whereas Giant’s Causeway had a question mark over his ability to stay 10 furlongs based on his pedigree, being a son of Storm Cat, Paddington looks positively made for a mile and a quarter. By Siyouni out of a Montjeu mare, it’s fair to even expect improvement from Paddington over 10 furlongs and he looks straightforward enough to handle the hike in trip without fuss judging by the serene way in which he settled before bounding to glory in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

Check out our horse-by-horse preview of the Coral-Eclipse

The generation game We know the three-year-olds O’Brien has been successful with in the Eclipse; Giant’s Causeway, Hawk Wing, Oratorio and St Mark’s Basilica. They roll off the tongue. But what of the vanquished? There was Black Minnaloushe at 5/2 in 2001, Aussie Rules at 11/2 in 2006, Rip Van Winkle at 11/2 in 2009, Viscount Nelson at 4/1 in 2010, Mars at 9/2 in 2013, The Gurkha at 4/6 in 2016, Cliffs Of Moher at 7/4 in 2017 and Saxon Warrior at 9/4 in 2018. The Gurkha would be the closest to Paddington in price and profile. He too ran in the St James’s Palace Stakes, running second to 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold, but he was beaten half a length at Sandown before gaining his revenge on Hugo Palmer’s horse at Goodwood. Timeform had The Gurkha at 122+ following his St James’s Palace win and Paddington is 126p, helping to explain the market confidence behind this most impressive Royal Ascot winner. Rip Van Winkle, The Gurkha and Saxon Warrior were all defeated by other three-year-olds in the Eclipse and the Classic generation have a good record in the Sandown feature, winning nine renewals out of the 22 they have qualified for this century from those 57 representatives. Getting 7lb from Emily Upjohn could be crucial in the final analysis and it has to be said fillies and mares have struggled in the Eclipse in recent years. We all remember Enable winning, but she was also beaten in the race by Ghaiyyath in 2020 when even-money favourite, while The Fugue (5/2 and 5/1), Magical (11/4), Dar Re Mi (7/2) and Happily (11/2) were all fairly well-fancied fillies and mares who were beaten in the Coral-Eclipse.

The GREATEST flat horses of the century