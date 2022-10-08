Ben Linfoot reflects on the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes where Chaldean announced himself as a high-class 2000 Guineas prospect for next spring.

Chaldean an exciting project for Balding You sense Andrew Balding is enjoying his first season training for Juddmonte. Wearing the pink and green team colours with his shirt and tie combo, the Kingsclere handler beamed in the Newmarket winners’ enclosure after Chaldean fought hard to land his trainer a first Dewhurst. The son of Frankel is one of five Juddmonte horses to be sent out onto the track by Balding this year. The first, Chasseral, won her first race on her fourth start at Newcastle last month, while Leadman looks promising after a couple of seconds. If there’s one that’s the real deal, though, it’s Chaldean, with his Classic aspirations now looking serious. Balding has been here before. It’s not long since he had a Group 1-winning juvenile in Kameko – and that horse went and won the 2020 renewal of the 2000 Guineas. That was an anomaly of a Guineas, being run in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s the best horse Balding has ever trained, even allowing for the recent exploits of Alcohol Free. In Chaldean, however, he has a horse on his hands who could wrestle that particular crown from Kameko. Frankel, Dawn Approach and Churchill are the three horses who have done the Dewhurst-Guineas double since 2010. Chaldean is a general 8/1 to follow in their hoofprints. Considering his straightforwardness and versatility, that doesn’t seem a bad price, even if this first Group 1 win doesn’t automatically see him go top of the juvenile tree. That’s Little Big Bear’s perch, but Chaldean isn’t far behind. Kameko went straight to the Guineas in 2020. Balding had no other choice that year. Next year he’ll have options and if he does go for a trial, the Greenham Stakes at Newbury makes sense. That’s the route Balding’s father, Ian, took with his most famous Dewhurst winner, the mighty Mill Reef in 1971, while it was the first port of call for a 3yo Frankel, Chaldean’s sire, in the spring of 2011, as well.

The peerless Frankel is clear in the Guineas

Like father like son Balding referenced following in his father’s footsteps in the post-race debrief. Mill Reef was one of three Dewhurst winners for Balding senior, prompting his son to admit he’s ‘got some catching up to do’, but it wasn’t the only father and son double in the race. Chaldean was also repeating history after his own father, Frankel, stormed to Dewhurst success back in 2010 – and what a week it has been for the Juddmonte stallion. Alpinista’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe victory kicked things off for Frankel last Sunday, then his progeny took Tatterstalls Book One by storm in the week - including a 2.8 million guineas purchase for one of his yearling colts – and now this. Chaldean is Frankel’s first Group 1-winning juvenile colt and, like with Alpinista, it seems the Juddmonte stallion’s influence on an already successful family has taken it to the next level. Alkumait, the 2020 Mill Reef winner, was the previous best horse out of Chaldean’s dam, Suelita, but he didn’t train on. It’s with hope the Frankel factor can ensure Chaldean only gets better next year. The Frankie factor

Frankie Dettori jumps for joy after the Dewhurst