Ben Linfoot reflects on the Group 1 Darley Dewhurst Stakes where Chaldean announced himself as a high-class 2000 Guineas prospect for next spring.
You sense Andrew Balding is enjoying his first season training for Juddmonte. Wearing the pink and green team colours with his shirt and tie combo, the Kingsclere handler beamed in the Newmarket winners’ enclosure after Chaldean fought hard to land his trainer a first Dewhurst.
The son of Frankel is one of five Juddmonte horses to be sent out onto the track by Balding this year. The first, Chasseral, won her first race on her fourth start at Newcastle last month, while Leadman looks promising after a couple of seconds. If there’s one that’s the real deal, though, it’s Chaldean, with his Classic aspirations now looking serious.
Balding has been here before. It’s not long since he had a Group 1-winning juvenile in Kameko – and that horse went and won the 2020 renewal of the 2000 Guineas. That was an anomaly of a Guineas, being run in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he’s the best horse Balding has ever trained, even allowing for the recent exploits of Alcohol Free.
In Chaldean, however, he has a horse on his hands who could wrestle that particular crown from Kameko.
Frankel, Dawn Approach and Churchill are the three horses who have done the Dewhurst-Guineas double since 2010. Chaldean is a general 8/1 to follow in their hoofprints. Considering his straightforwardness and versatility, that doesn’t seem a bad price, even if this first Group 1 win doesn’t automatically see him go top of the juvenile tree.
That’s Little Big Bear’s perch, but Chaldean isn’t far behind.
Kameko went straight to the Guineas in 2020. Balding had no other choice that year. Next year he’ll have options and if he does go for a trial, the Greenham Stakes at Newbury makes sense. That’s the route Balding’s father, Ian, took with his most famous Dewhurst winner, the mighty Mill Reef in 1971, while it was the first port of call for a 3yo Frankel, Chaldean’s sire, in the spring of 2011, as well.
Balding referenced following in his father’s footsteps in the post-race debrief. Mill Reef was one of three Dewhurst winners for Balding senior, prompting his son to admit he’s ‘got some catching up to do’, but it wasn’t the only father and son double in the race.
Chaldean was also repeating history after his own father, Frankel, stormed to Dewhurst success back in 2010 – and what a week it has been for the Juddmonte stallion.
Alpinista’s Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe victory kicked things off for Frankel last Sunday, then his progeny took Tatterstalls Book One by storm in the week - including a 2.8 million guineas purchase for one of his yearling colts – and now this.
Chaldean is Frankel’s first Group 1-winning juvenile colt and, like with Alpinista, it seems the Juddmonte stallion’s influence on an already successful family has taken it to the next level. Alkumait, the 2020 Mill Reef winner, was the previous best horse out of Chaldean’s dam, Suelita, but he didn’t train on.
It’s with hope the Frankel factor can ensure Chaldean only gets better next year.
At just after 1.50pm Frankie Dettori was doing somersaults on the Rowley Mile. On his first ride since completing a suspension his mount, Liftoff, did just that after clipping heels in the Zetland Stakes, the Italian sent crashing to the turf.
It wasn’t a great start to the day, then, and things hardly got better when he was beaten a neck in the Autumn Stakes. If it looked all about Chaldean at the start of the day, it certainly was by the time Epictetus was nutted on the line by Silver Knott.
Cue grimace emoji when Chaldean slightly missed the break in the Dewhurst. Not ideal for the perennial frontrunner, but Dettori did not panic in the Juddmonte green cap and he soon eased his mount into the lead without having to rush him along.
That smooth manoeuvre was key and after a furlong Dettori was dictating the pace in ominous fashion. We’ve all seen it a million times, grab the initiative on the Rowley Mile and they don’t get to you, especially on this unseasonal good ground.
Royal Scotsman gave it a good go. Beaten just a head, kudos to Paul & Oliver Cole for getting him back to his best after a drab showing in the Gimcrack.
Nostrum wasn’t as good in third, but his inexperience might have caught him out in the middle of the track. Sir Michael Stoute still has a nice prospect on his hands, but a little bit of the old magic will be required if he’s to go and win a Guineas now.
The son of Kingman was in the Juddmonte pink cap on Saturday, but maybe Chaldean’s jockey will be sporting that come the first Saturday in May.
“He’s a proper Guineas horse and we can dream,” said Chaldean’s winning Dewhurst jockey. The D-word will have been on Balding’s mind, too, a trainer who really will be in dreamland if he has found a Guineas winner at the first attempt for his new owners.
