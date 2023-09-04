Our expert considers the next move with Solario Stakes winner Aablan and wonders if he'll be ready for America come the end of the year.

Nobody is pretending Saturday’s Solario Stakes was the strongest juvenile race of the year. On the contrary, Aablan’s Timeform rating of 99p on the back of his hard-fought neck verdict over Inishfallen is the joint-lowest winning performance rating in the Group 3 race since 2014. But Charlie Appleby’s two-year-olds should rarely be underestimated and in the face of having to retire a number of the established older brigade this season, the juvenile division has ultimately been Appleby’s principal focus with the vast majority of his three-year-old turf horses simply not coming up to scratch at all. Just 15 domestic three-year-old turf winners this year at a hit-rate of 16% – he’s had 24 on the all-weather at 47% for context – is clearly a disappointing return for one of the world's finest trainers, but the juveniles have been ticking over close to 30% on the grass and 50% on the all-weather, with Dubawi colt Aablan seemingly among the cream of the crop in light of Saturday's success (replay below).

Appleby is a brilliant placer of horses and the end-of-season target that immediately springs to mind with his latest Sandown scorer is the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf, a race the Godolphin trainer's two previous Solario winners, Masar and Silver Knott, went on to contest at the end of their two-year-old season. Aablan is not flashy, already looks to need a mile and still seems to be learning on the job so it’s highly unlikely we’ve seen the best of him yet, and while James Doyle’s post-race comments about him being “flamboyant” early on in his races might sound the odd alarm bell when it comes to a trip to the States, there is still time to get another run or two into the horse before a decision needs to be made over the States. Last year’s Solario winner Silver Knott was having his third start by that point and went on to run in Doncaster's Champagne Stakes and the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket, while the 2021 BC Juvenile Turf representative Modern Games had been toughened up down the nursery route before winning the Tattersalls Stakes at HQ on his fifth start of the year prior to being shipped to Del Mar. Line Of Duty had been beaten twice before winning a Goodwood maiden and a Group 3 in France before following up at Churchill Downs in 2018, Masar had had four starts including one at Group 1 level ahead of his run at the 2017 Breeders’ Cup, and Outstrip made four starts including a third in the Dewhurst before winning at Santa Anita in 2013. Three of Appleby’s five Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf runners have gone to America and won, one has been beaten a nose in second and the other finished a luckless sixth before winning the Derby the following June. They don’t just fall into the aeroplane; these colts are cherry-picked not purely on ability but on experience, temperament and, arguably above all, professionalism.