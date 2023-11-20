Sporting Life
Iroko - made impressive start over fences
Iroko - made impressive start over fences

Iroko ruled out for season with foot injury

By Sporting Life
17:23 · MON November 20, 2023

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s highly promising Iroko will miss the remainder of the season after sustaining a foot injury.

The JP McManus-owned gelding won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March and made a strong start to his novice chasing career when winning at Warwick.

It was a success that looked likely to lead to much greater things throughout this term, but plans are now on hold until next year as the injury will see him sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Greenall said: “He has just got a foot problem and it should be absolutely fine and he will be back next season. It is what it is, unfortunately.

“For a smaller yard with not loads of really nice horses, it’s a massive blow for anyone, but it’s hard to take.”

