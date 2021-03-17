Which Irish horses to back at the Cheltenham Festival? Billy Nash previews the action

Cheltenham Festival tips: Day two Banker: Monkfish (1.55 Cheltenham)

Each-way: Sneaky Getaway (2.30 Cheltenham)

Timeform’s Billy Nash runs through the main Irish hopes on day two at Cheltenham... Ballymore Novices' Hurdle There isn’t much between Gaillard du Mesnil and Bob Olinger on form, both of whom won Grade 1s on their most recent starts. The former has a bit more experience, but the smaller-than-usual field will suit Bob Olinger. Keskonrisk, a staying-on third to Appreciate It over two miles at Leopardstown last time, was my idea of the each-way value in the race but the fact there are only seven runners and two places on offer has scuppered that plan. Brown Advisory Novices' Chase Monkfish has been little short of flawless over fences this season and it is hard to see him getting beaten in a race that has cut up quite a bit. Eklat De Rire, also unbeaten over fences, has much more on his plate than when beating Escaria Ten at Naas but he is a sound jumper who stays this trip well. He may be the one for the forecast.

Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle A typically open renewal and, as usual, the Irish have plenty of chances. Grand Roi, the current market leader, is completely unexposed at this sort of trip but has no easy task off a mark of 149. Koshari isn’t easy to get a handle on but it is possibly significant that all his wins have come in single-figure fields. Blue Sari split Envoi Allen and Thyme Hill in the bumper here two years ago but has shaped as if amiss on each of his last three starts. A market move for him would obviously make one sit up and take notice, but he is hard to recommend on form. Of the others, Sneaky Getaway isn’t badly treated on the pick of his Flat form and is still unexposed over hurdles. He makes each-way appeal with cheekpieces on for the first time. Queen Mother Champion Chase Chacun Pour Soi left Notebook and Put The Kettle On (last year’s Arkle winner) trailing in his wake at the Dublin Racing Festival and, assuming he avoids any last-minute hiccups, he looks set to credit Willie Mullins with an elusive first victory in the Champion Chase. Cilaos Emery looked back to his best at Naas last time, but more will be required in this company.

Cross Country Chase Tiger Roll is bidding for his third win in this race and fifth overall at the Cheltenham Festival. However, he was well beaten by Easysland in this last year and hasn’t cut much ice in a handful of starts since. Balko des Flos hasn’t won since landing the Ryanair in 2018 and is nothing like the force of old, a comment that also applies to Alpha Des Obeaux. Some Neck won around this course in December and makes some appeal with Richard Johnson booked. Grand Annual Handicap Chase A strong Irish contingent includes last year’s winner Chosen Mate. He has 9lb more on his back this time but Jordan Gainford’s claim offsets a lot of that and he shaped as if on the way back to form last time. Embittered has been found wanting against some of the top novices in Ireland this year but finished third in the County Hurdle off this mark last year. Entoucas is nothing if not consistent, Us And Them tends to come alive at this meeting and Sizing Pottsie is back at a more realistic level having failed to hold a candle to Chacun Pour Soi at Leopardstown last time. Champion Bumper Kilcruit looked something very special at Leopardstown last month, running to a figure that would be good enough to win most renewals of this race, and can round off a good day for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend. If there is one in the field to beat him it may well be his new stable companion Sir Gerhard, an impressive winner of both of his starts.

