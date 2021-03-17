Which Irish horses to back at the Cheltenham Festival? Billy Nash previews the action

Lots with chances here. The Bosses Oscar has finished out of the first two just once over hurdles (fifth in the Martin Pipe here last year) and shaped very well when second to Dandy Mag last time. He faces no easy task under top weight, but the promising Jordan Gainford takes a handy 7 lb off. Mrs Milner looks on a fair mark and has a big each-way shout provided a heavy fall last time hasn’t left a mark. Dandy Mag needs to bounce back from a lacklustre effort last time, and Anything Will Do is only 1 lb lower than when well held in the Martin Pipe last year. Milliner lacks experience but must enter calculations off a feather weight.

The Irish have won the opening race on the first two days and will fancy their chances of doing so again on day three. The unbeaten Envoi Allen is the clear pick on form and should prove very hard to beat. Darver Star has yet to hit the heights expected of him over fences but has plenty of form at this sort of trip and the drying ground will suit. Asterion Forlonge is very talented but has had issues with his jumping, while Blackbow was a good third to Energumene in the Irish Arkle and should appreciate the step up in trip. Chatham Street Lad showed his liking for this track when running away with a valuable handicap here in December and should give a good account again.

Ryanair Chase

Willie Mullins has won three of the last five renewals of this race and has a very strong hand again this time around. The pick of his quartet may well prove to be last-year’s winner, Min, who is easily forgiven a rare poor effort last time, and it seems significant that Paul Townend has chosen to ride him. Allaho, a real favourite of mine, showed what he is all about with a dominant performance at Thurles last time and is sure to give a bold show from the front. Melon and Samcro have very good records at the Festival, though the latter has a bit to prove after a couple of disappointing efforts this season. Fakir d’Oudairies found only Put The Kettle On too good in the Arkle last year and warrants plenty of respect at what is probably his optimum trip.

Stayers’ Hurdle

Flooring Porter, something of a revelation this season, took this step up to this grade in his stride at Leopardstown last time, but not many horses make all in the Stayers’ Hurdle. Sire du Berlais tends to save his best for this meeting and must have a big chance again. Beacon Edge got the better of Fury Road last time and shouldn’t be underestimated, while The Storyteller has been in great form over both hurdles and fences this term and looks a bit of each-way value at the current odds.

Paddy Power Plate

Farclas, who shaped well in the Leopardstown Chase last time, and The Shunter head the Timeform ratings for what looks a wide-open handicap. The latter escapes a penalty for winning the Morebattle Hurdle last time, stays this trip and has the assistance of Jordan Gainford – so he will do for me. A Wave of The Sea is another who will be suited by this trip and looks the most solid of the Joseph O’Brien-trained trio.

Dawn Run Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

Willie Mullins has won every edition of this race since it was introduced in 2016 and saddles four runners this time around. Hook Up was a good fourth to Appreciate It last time, but I think Gauloise – who found two and a quarter miles on heavy ground a bit of a stretch last time – may prove best of his quartet. Roseys Hollow won that Fairyhouse race but may struggle to confirm that form with Royal Kahala, who reopposes on better terms. Mighty Blue, placed in a Group 3 on the Flat in September, can be expected to improve on her previous hurdles form now that she gets a chance away from heavy ground. She looks overpriced to me.

Kim Muir Handicap

Mount Ida has done little wrong over fences this term and looks to have some room for manoeuvre off an opening mark of 142. Her form is working out well and she is completely unexposed at staying trips. Plan of Attack is 2 lb lower than when fourth in this race last year and shaped as if on the way back to form at Leopardstown last time. Young Dev looks to have plenty on his plate from a career-high mark.