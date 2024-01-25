Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Thursday January 25 Gowran Park

Racecourse manager Eddie Scally commented earlier in the week that the ground was particularly testing on the hurdles track and a runner that should take well to it is FAROUK D’ALENE in the John Mulhern Galmoy Hurdle at 2:15.

The word ‘unraceable’ was appearing unironically in advance going descriptions during the cold spell last week but that sort of surface is what is typically expected at Gowran for the Thyestes most years, and 2024 is no different.

Probably the best of those came at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival when he was suited by the rain on the second day of the meeting, looking set to be runner-up at worst in the Brown Advisory, moving smoothly to press the leader before falling two out, the form of that proving strong subsequently with the first four home reaching respective peak chase ratings of 170, 169, 156 and 160 afterwards.

His best form as a novice, both over hurdles and fences, coincided with running on heavy going at tracks like Limerick (Christmas meeting) and Navan, and while he is arguably a ‘failed chaser’ like the rest of the field, he is less exposed than most having had only 13 career starts.

Aside from peak-Monkfish, who has had his injury issues, that might be the single best run of anything in the field but he was off for 613 days after that effort and only returned to the track in November.

Connections were likely thinking about aiming him at a valuable handicap chase on bad ground like the Thyestes when he returned to training, especially one a few starts into the season when he got to peak fitness, but his initial runs over fences this season did not work out.

That said, they are easy to forgive, as he fell at the first in the Troytown before running at Thurles on decent ground over a trip short of his best on what was essentially his first start in more than a season and a half.

He then reverted to hurdles for a Pertemps Qualifer at Leopardstown over Christmas and showed that plenty, if not all, of his ability was intact as he was narrowly beaten while splitting a pair of unexposed types to whom he was conceding a lot of weight.

Back in fourth that day was one that was very well-treated on his chase form while they pulled clear of the fifth in a strong Timeform timefigure and that run gives him every chance with the first-time cheek-pieces a possible help as he idled a little in front last time.

Stormy Judge has been my fancy for the Goffs Thyestes itself at 2:50 for a little while, as he has been shaping well over hurdles so far this season, and is seven pounds lower than a mark that say him shape well when fifth in the 2022 Leinster National.

The issue with him is price, however, and given his lower profile connections in a field where there are plenty of runners from big yards, it probably makes sense to wait and see if he drifts.

Of the rest, last year’s runner-up Dunboyne has a clear chance given how well he is suited by this track and conditions while it would be no surprise to see outsiders Macs Charm and Diol Ker outrun their odds.

Published at 0820 GMT on 25/01/24