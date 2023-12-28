Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Thursday December 28

After a winner with his sole selection yesterday, Tony Keenan continues his new column with a look at today's feature action from Leopardstown.

Irish Racing Tips: Thursday, December 28 1pt win Home By The Lee in 1.50 Leopardstown at 5/2 (General) 1pt win Appreciate It in 2.25 Leopardstown at 18/1 (Betfred) - 16/1 General also fine Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Tuesday’s King George produced a race of high drama and today’s Savills Chase, the 2.25 at Leopardstown, will do well to approach it. Still, on paper at least, it looks a better race with nearly twice as big a field and the first three in the betting for the Gold Cup due to run. It is possible the race will develop into a three-cornered battled between Galopin Des Champs, Gerri Colombe and Fastorslow but I am going to take a chance on APPRECIATE IT who may appreciate (pun intended) a first go at three miles in open company. He always looked like a staying type in bumpers and novice hurdles but was kept to shorter trips because he kept winning over them and that was the way of things in the early part of his belated novice chase season in 2022/23, a campaign where he never seemed at his best. I suspect that is because he never got time between his races, running three times between December 19 and February 4 before taking in three spring festivals in March and April, and he looked to have gone the wrong way temperamentally on his final start at Punchestown.

However, back at the same track in the John Durkan last month, he looked better than ever, over fences at least, jumping well in front and shaping like a return to left-handed track would suit, inclined to go left at this fences, while Leopardstown has always been a favourite haunt, his form figures there reading: 11113. There is a chance he is flattered by a half-length defeat to Fastorslow last time having been in the right place in the lead setting a slow gallop, but he has long been a horse that improves plenty for his initial start of the season and this race has often gone to a less exposed stayer taking on more proven rivals.

Irish Point is a fascinating runner in the Jack de Bromhead Christmas Hurdle (1.50 Leopardstown) as he tries three miles for the first time and he did finish off well over shorter at Aintree in April with some decent rivals in behind. Judged on the ground yesterday, this could be quite a severe test however, and Irish Point showed plenty of speed on his return at Down Royal; perhaps he is just a good horse, versatile regarding trip, but at the prices preference is for the proven stayer and last year’s winner HOME BY THE LEE.