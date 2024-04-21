Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Curragh Sunday April 21

The Curragh host the second day of an impromptu weekend meeting this afternoon, and as with yesterday’s rescheduled card, today is heavy with maiden races, likely needed after a number of early season abandonments.

Those races don’t make the most betting appeal today for all that Irish Acclamation in the 1.50 and Eclipse Emerald in the 2.55 hold solid claims; the former shaped well after getting behind on debut at Cork while the latter impressed with how he travelled here on debut in a race that has worked out well.

Of more interest are those contests with established form on offer, like the Lester Piggot Gladness Stakes at 4:00. Jumbly might be the way to go dropping back to seven furlongs for the first time for Joseph O’Brien, all five of her runs for this yard coming around a mile in Group 1 or Group 2 races, where she would often travel strongly.

Today is a marked drop in class into a Listed race in which a few of her main rivals are penalised while it was interesting to read her trainer say in a recent stable tour that she is more forward this season than last when she already has a good record first time out.

My main selection, however, is FIVER FRIDAY in the PG Duffy & Sons Citroen Handicap at 3:30, and like Jumbly she has plenty of form over further than today’s seven-furlong trip but is a strong traveller that might prefer this distance.