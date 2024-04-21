Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for the Curragh Sunday April 21

Tony Keenan looks ahead to today's Flat card in Ireland and has one each-way recommendation for the Curragh.
0.5pts e.w. Fiver Friday in 3.30 the Curragh at 16/1 (Paddy Power, bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
The Curragh host the second day of an impromptu weekend meeting this afternoon, and as with yesterday’s rescheduled card, today is heavy with maiden races, likely needed after a number of early season abandonments.
Those races don’t make the most betting appeal today for all that Irish Acclamation in the 1.50 and Eclipse Emerald in the 2.55 hold solid claims; the former shaped well after getting behind on debut at Cork while the latter impressed with how he travelled here on debut in a race that has worked out well.
Of more interest are those contests with established form on offer, like the Lester Piggot Gladness Stakes at 4:00. Jumbly might be the way to go dropping back to seven furlongs for the first time for Joseph O’Brien, all five of her runs for this yard coming around a mile in Group 1 or Group 2 races, where she would often travel strongly.
Today is a marked drop in class into a Listed race in which a few of her main rivals are penalised while it was interesting to read her trainer say in a recent stable tour that she is more forward this season than last when she already has a good record first time out.
My main selection, however, is FIVER FRIDAY in the PG Duffy & Sons Citroen Handicap at 3:30, and like Jumbly she has plenty of form over further than today’s seven-furlong trip but is a strong traveller that might prefer this distance.
A free-going front-runner, she ran fine in a number of good races at the Scottish tracks over intermediate trips last backend but looked suited by the drop to seven furlongs on her first start of the year at Naas, overdoing things in the lead but still doing well to finish fifth, best of those that raced up with the pace.
That race was particularly strongly run and returned an excellent Timeform timefigure for the grade while the Course Track sectional times have her finishing speed percentage at 92%, confirming she went too hard, while the form looks solid.
The winner of that race was a rare older handicapper kept in training by Ger Lyons while the third won next time out before running well in a competitive race at this track yesterday, the fourth and seventh also putting up improved efforts since.
Today represents a small class drop for Fiver Friday and she could well improve for her initial run, and while it is possible she will prove best on a turning track or even back at 6f, she is worth a small each-way bet at the prices.
Published at 0908 BST on 21/04/24
