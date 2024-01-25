Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Sunday January 28 Naas

His stablemate Embassy Gardens was good on chase debut at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve and may have improved for fences but his three prior runs in Graded races have been disappointing while he has not always looked straightforward, flashing his tail on occasion and sometimes showing an ungainly head carriage.

He will likely have more success at Naas this afternoon and his apparent second string MEETINGOFTHEWATERS looks a bit overpriced in the 2:45, the Finlay Ford at Naas Novice Chase.

Willie Mullins had plenty of winners towards the end of last year but has taken things up a level since the start of 2024, already with 31 winners so far this month including six yesterday, and January is hardly a plentiful time for meetings.

Letsbeclearaboutit must carry a six-pound penalty and has had a most unusual novice chase campaign, looking ideally suited by intermediate trips on his initial starts before dropping back to two miles for the Dan Moore and now going up to the extended three miles, a trip he was fine over as a novice hurdler.

His presence, along with Cool Survivor, should provide some pace in the race which could help the selection who has been keen and is in the first-time hood here.

He has a different profile to a few of his rivals, having been brought along slowly on his initial starts for Mullins, before winning impressively in an ordinary race at Cork then landing the Paddy Power last time, improving plenty for his first start at three miles for his yard.

It is possible, even likely, that Meetingofthewaters had the benefit of the better ground on the outside rail in the Paddy Power but the ones he beat raced there too and the form looks particularly solid; the two horses he defeated comfortably had finished third and first respectively in the race the previous season and were clearly well-suited by conditions.

He seems to achieved as much as any of his rivals and the hope is that he still in the shop window for his selling owner as the prizemoney for this race is not particularly enticing, less than €17,000 to the winner.

Nothing stands out on the rest of the card. There seems no strong reason to oppose Icare Desbois in the maiden hurdle at 3:15 as he is gradually coming back to his strong bumper form while Mr Lincoln is an interesting runner in the 1:35 having shaped well on hurdles debut but faces a few with decent flat form in that.