Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Sunday February 4 Leopardstown

Tony Keenan adds to his first Sunday selection with a strong fancy in one of the Leopardstown handicaps - check out his latest preview and tip.

The ground at Leopardstown yesterday was slower than many had anticipated, most of the talk in the week leading up to DRF about how the track was drying out, and the times were markedly behind where they were for the same card last year when the official going was given as yielding. That will bring stamina into play throughout the day, including in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF Paddy Mullins Mares Handicap Hurdle at 12:40, where there is plenty of projected pace. Foxy Girl looks a well-handicapped mare and got no luck in running last time but there is a chance at the same happens today in a 19-runner field unless there is a change in tactics, connections seemingly intent on riding her from rear this season. With the emphasis on stamina, Natural Look is interesting having not had things go her way at Navan last time, caught further back than ideal and making a mistake at the wrong time at the third last, and she was off a break then too so may improve for the run. Another that should be suited by this race turning into a test is FEET OF A DANCER, who is coming down in trip having won impressively over two-and-a-half miles at the big Fairyhouse meeting in early December.

The way she travelled through that race suggested she will be able to cope with a two furlongs shorter trip and she was able to overcome a notably wide route last time and arrive with her challenge at the second last before winning easily. That looked quite a deep race and the form in behind has worked out with the likes of Nine Graces, Read To Return and Pictures Of Home running well since, and while she has been off since, that is by design as she goes well fresh, her last two wins coming after absences of 108 and 122 days respectively.

Paul Nolan also has decent claims in the other handicap hurdle later on the card with Conyers Hill in the Timeless Sash Windows Handicap Hurdle at 3:50. He had no chance as the race unfolded last time when he got caught too far back off a steady pace and his previous third at Fairyhouse gives him a good chance here. The softer ground has made me a little nervy about yesterday’s selection of Adamantly Chosen in the O’Driscoll’s Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase at 3:20 though the surface will still be quicker than that he raced on last time while James Du Berlais will be well-suited by conditions. The graded races that fill the middle of the card make little betting appeal, the likes of Ballyburn, El Fabiolo and State Man sure to be hard to beat, and while the Ladbrokes Novice Chase at 1:10 is a fascinating Mullins on Mullins on Mullins contest, I have no strong view on the likely outcome. Published at 0912 GMT on 04/02/24

The below copy was first published on Saturday morning... Looking ahead to Sunday, I am interested in the form of the Paddy Power Chase from Christmas in the O’Driscoll’s Irish Whiskey Leopardstown Handicap Chase at 3:20. That looked a strong race of its type, the winner and third from the 2022 race again involved in the finish, with a number of less-exposed sorts mixing in around them, and there is a good chance the winner of this race comes from that one. James De Berlais has obvious claims having gone around the disadvantaged inner last time though may want slower ground while Watch House Cross is another with a chance, the drop in trip sure to suit. Most appealing at the prices is ADAMANTLY CHOSEN, however.