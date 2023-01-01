Our man in Ireland Donn McClean previews the weekend's racing with tips for Fairyhouse on Saturday and Punchestown on Sunday.

Russell back in the saddle It is going to be very good to see Davy Russell back in action at Fairyhouse on Saturday, and racegoers on the day won’t have too long to wait, as the three-time champion returns to the saddle on Jazzy Matty in the opening four-year-olds’ hurdle. This is a warm contest, with the impressive Cork winner Blood Destiny in opposition, as well as the Grade 2 Knight Frank Hurdle third Nusret and the Grade 3 Bar One Racing Hurdle fourth Common Practice. But Jazzy Matty won his maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse with more in hand than the bare winning margin, and he could improve significantly from that. It will be good to see Flame Bearer back too in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners’ Chase. He tired late on at Naas on his chasing debut when he was well beaten in the end by Journey With Me but, a Grade 2 winner over hurdles last season for Pat Doyle, Willie Mullins’ horse could put that run behind him now. Highland Charge should come forward too from his chasing debut. A Grade 3 winner last season over hurdles, Noel Meade’s horse was racing for the first time in over nine months when he finished third behind the classy El Fabiolo in a beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse before Christmas, and he could be the one to put it up to Flame Bearer. The most valuable race of the day though is the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase, in which a case can be made for the majority of the 12 runners.

Sil Ver Klass battled on well to win a handicap chase run over this course and distance in early December, when he had Mt Leinster, Cayd Boy, Rebel Gold, Fan De Blues and Dancing On My Own behind him. Tony Martin’s horse should go well again, but the ground may be softer than ideal for him, he is 9lb higher now than he was then, 4lb out of the handicap, and he has to bounce back from a disappointing run at Leopardstown last time. The pace held up well in that Fairyhouse race, the first three home occupied the first three places from early, and Cayd Boy did well to get as close as he did from a little further back, especially given that he made a fairly significant mistake at the fourth last fence. Liz Doyle’s horse will appreciate the ground and he remains unexposed on a chase mark of 135, 2lb lower than his hurdles mark, after just four runs over fences. Big Debates was impressive in winning at Fairyhouse last time, and Robert Tyner’s horse has improved again since he has dropped back down to two miles. This is far more competitive, and he is now 12lb higher than he was last time, but he could step forward again. Mt Leinster should run his race, and Epson Du Houx should appreciate the drop in grade, and Rebel Gold will appreciate the ground, but Dunvegan could be the most under-rated horse in the race.

Pat Fahy’s horse is 10 now, and he has to concede weight to all his rivals, but he was very good in winning this race last year, in getting the better of Blackbow with the pair of them clear, albeit off a 12lb lower mark. He wasn’t beaten that far in the Tingle Creek Chase last time on his first run this National Hunt season, and his trainer has probably had this race in mind for him again for a little while. He should appreciate the drop back into handicap company, and the return to Fairyhouse, where his record reads 1111, and Michael O’Sullivan is a great booking.

Sunday: Impaire aims to Passe Moscow Flyer test Willie Mullins has won the Grade 2 Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Novice Hurdle eight times, including six times in the last 10 years, and he has a big chance of enhancing that record further when Impaire Et Passe lines up for the feature race at Punchestown on Sunday. Winner of an AQPS bumper over a mile and a half on his only run in France, Simon Munir & Isaac Souede’s horse was strong in the market before his Irish debut in a maiden hurdle at Naas just before Christmas, and he duly justified the support. Prominent from early, his jumping was very good for a hurdling debutant. He joined the front rank at the final flight, the usual third last, where he made his only real semblance of an error, and he came away from his rivals in the home straight, quickening up smartly from the by-passed last to put 18 lengths between himself and his closest pursuer by the time he reached the winning line. There may not have been strength in-depth in that maiden hurdle, but Impaire Et Passe couldn’t have been much more impressive than he was, and the time of the race was very good. There is no knowing how good he could be. He will be dropping down in trip on Sunday, from two miles and three furlongs to two miles and, while that shouldn’t really be an issue for him, he showed such an impressive turn of foot at Naas, it does present would-be ante-post angle-seekers with a quandary. He got two miles and three furlongs well last month, but the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer Hurdle is usually a pointer to the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, especially when you are talking Willie Mullins. Vautour and Douvan completed the Moscow Flyer/Supreme double in 2014 and 2015 respectively, and the 2016 Moscow Flyer winner Min only gave best to Altior in the Supreme. And last year’s Moscow Flyer winner Dysart Dynamo was still travelling well in the Cheltenham curtain-raiser when he came down at the third last flight, for all that he may not have troubled the winner, as things turned out.

Impaire Et Passe will be tested on Sunday, because The Model Kingdom is good, three for three in bumpers and rated 131 after two wins over hurdles, and Shecouldbeanything is still living up to her name. Winner of her only point-to-point, Gordon Elliott’s mare was an easy winner of her bumper on her debut under Rules at Limerick in November, and she kept on well to win her maiden hurdle on her hurdling debut back at Limerick over Christmas. She is unbeaten and she could step forward again. Whatever wins the Grade 3 Madigan Group Novice Chase later on the day will almost certainly have to step forward on what he or she has achieved to date, because it is a deep race. Ha D’Or was impressive in winning a rated novice chase on his chasing debut at Fairyhouse just before Christmas. He made all that day under Paul Townend, his jumping was very good and he just idled on the run to the final fence, leaving the impression that he had even more in hand than the 11-length winning margin. Journey With Me was a high-class novice hurdler last season, he reached a rating of 145, 6lb higher than Ha D’Or’s rating over hurdles. A faller at the second last fence in Classic Getaway’s beginners’ chase at Gowran Park in November when he was probably booked for second or third place, he was good last time at Naas, staying on well up the hill to come clear of Brides Hill and Flame Bearer. Minella Crooner, second in the Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy Novice Hurdle last season and just beaten by Darren’s Hope in the Grade 2 Florida Pearl Chase at Punchestown on his debut this season, stayed on well last time to just get home by a short head from I Am Maximus at Fairyhouse, and Glengouly made just about all the running to win his beginners’ chase at Thurles in early December, coming home almost four lengths clear of Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle winner Telmesomethinggirl, who won her own beginners’ chase at Naas last Sunday. Impervious wasn’t as good over hurdles as some of her rivals on Sunday, but early signs are that she could be a much better chaser than hurdler. Impressive in winning her beginners’ chase on her chasing bow at Wexford at the end of October, Colm Murphy’s mare stepped forward from that last time when she stayed on strongly to get the better of Dinoblue in a Grade 2 mares’ novices’ chase at Cork.