Seventh to Tuesday in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom on her penultimate start, the daughter of Dubawi was subsequently dropped in trip for her first all-weather run when a length runner-up to Poptronic over 10 furlongs in a Group Three contest at Newcastle.

Though holding an engagement in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday, Clover will give her a little more time.

“Rogue Millennium won’t go to the Irish Oaks, even though she has an entry,” said the Newmarket handler.

“She had a little week in the paddock after the Hoppings Stakes at Newcastle. Whether we go to the Nassau or not – and if the ground was on the easy side we might consider Goodwood – otherwise we might go to Deauville.

“There are a couple of Group races there in August and we might well go for one of those.”