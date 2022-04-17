Our man has already snared one big-priced Grand National winner this month and now goes in search of the Fairyhouse hero.
1pt e.w. Lieutenant Command in 5.00 Fairyhouse at 33/1 (William Hill 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7)
Monday’s BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase wouldn’t be a bad race if only Gordon Elliott’s horses turned up and he’s got some obvious chances with last year’s runner-up Run Wild Fred, who was an early casualty in the English version last weekend, plus Farclas, who skipped Aintree altogether in order to be fresh for this, among the fancied runners.
I’m not sure either is all that well handicapped, though, and there are some really interesting novices elsewhere in the field, not least the Elliott-trained Frontal Assault who shouldn’t be judged too harshly on his Kim Muir finishing effort (made mistakes) and gets to run off a 6lb lower mark back on home soil.
Gaillard Du Mesnil wasn’t given too much of a hard time on his way to finishing third behind L’Homme Presse in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham and, if continuing to progress over fences, he’ll be almost certainly be thereabouts before his stamina comes under the spotlight deep in the contest.
Max Flamingo is one of the more obvious youngsters who looks to have had his campaign geared towards this day for a while, but if you’re keen on him at a single-figure price – and it seems plenty are - then Noel Meade’s LIEUTENANT COMMAND has to come onto the radar.
He beat Max Flamingo giving him 7lb over two miles and five furlongs here back in November and now gets 4lb, plus Eoin Walsh’s 5lb claim (Bryan Cooper rode earlier in the season), a result of things not really going to plan since the chasing debut triumph.
Lieutenant Command was clearly outclassed and outpaced by Master McShee in the Grade One at Limerick on Boxing Day and he didn’t fare much better behind Bob Olinger, Capodanno and Gaillard Du Mesnil at Punchestown in mid-January, but the spark had definitely returned at Naas last time before he unseated rider.
Granted, his jumping clearly didn’t stand up to the test as he rather bunny-hopped the second-last and left Walsh with no chance of staying intact, but he’d picked up the running at the time and would surely have taken the world of beating with a clear round from that point.
The assessor had every chance to nudge him up the ratings a little after that promising handicap debut effort over fences but he’s left the giant grey on a mark of 140, and he could have loads more to offer trying an extended distance for the first time.
He’s bred to get the trip being a half-brother to Some Neck, who won a Cross Country event over three and three-quarter miles a couple of years ago, and the fact we know he handles this course is another boost to his claims.
If Noel Meade has sorted his jumping out during the past 50 days then he could be sitting on a massive run from a prominent pitch – making the odds look a bit out of line.
Stay Well was the horse who interested me most among the ITV action at Kempton but all the double-figure prices dried up on Sunday so I’ll resist putting him up here.
He looks to be starting his four-year-old campaign on a decent-looking mark and the fact he’s been gelded ahead of a reappearance in the Racing TV Rosebery Handicap suggests connections thought they’d get a lot more out of him at three.
He obviously signed off in the best possible fashion when beating two subsequent winners (Bandinelli and Candleford) and Marshall Plan over a mile and a half here at the end of October and I’d expect him to be ready to rock given the way trainer Hughie Morrison’s horses have been firing this spring.
I certainly couldn’t put anyone off the horse with James Doyle booked, though was hoping for slightly bigger than 8/1.
Published at 1600 BST on 17/04/22
