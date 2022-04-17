Our man has already snared one big-priced Grand National winner this month and now goes in search of the Fairyhouse hero.

Value Bet tips: Monday April 18 1pt e.w. Lieutenant Command in 5.00 Fairyhouse at 33/1

Take Command at rewarding odds Monday’s BoyleSports Irish Grand National Chase wouldn’t be a bad race if only Gordon Elliott’s horses turned up and he’s got some obvious chances with last year’s runner-up Run Wild Fred, who was an early casualty in the English version last weekend, plus Farclas, who skipped Aintree altogether in order to be fresh for this, among the fancied runners. I’m not sure either is all that well handicapped, though, and there are some really interesting novices elsewhere in the field, not least the Elliott-trained Frontal Assault who shouldn’t be judged too harshly on his Kim Muir finishing effort (made mistakes) and gets to run off a 6lb lower mark back on home soil. Gaillard Du Mesnil wasn’t given too much of a hard time on his way to finishing third behind L’Homme Presse in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham and, if continuing to progress over fences, he’ll be almost certainly be thereabouts before his stamina comes under the spotlight deep in the contest. Max Flamingo is one of the more obvious youngsters who looks to have had his campaign geared towards this day for a while, but if you’re keen on him at a single-figure price – and it seems plenty are - then Noel Meade’s LIEUTENANT COMMAND has to come onto the radar.

He beat Max Flamingo giving him 7lb over two miles and five furlongs here back in November and now gets 4lb, plus Eoin Walsh’s 5lb claim (Bryan Cooper rode earlier in the season), a result of things not really going to plan since the chasing debut triumph. Lieutenant Command was clearly outclassed and outpaced by Master McShee in the Grade One at Limerick on Boxing Day and he didn’t fare much better behind Bob Olinger, Capodanno and Gaillard Du Mesnil at Punchestown in mid-January, but the spark had definitely returned at Naas last time before he unseated rider. Granted, his jumping clearly didn’t stand up to the test as he rather bunny-hopped the second-last and left Walsh with no chance of staying intact, but he’d picked up the running at the time and would surely have taken the world of beating with a clear round from that point. The assessor had every chance to nudge him up the ratings a little after that promising handicap debut effort over fences but he’s left the giant grey on a mark of 140, and he could have loads more to offer trying an extended distance for the first time. He’s bred to get the trip being a half-brother to Some Neck, who won a Cross Country event over three and three-quarter miles a couple of years ago, and the fact we know he handles this course is another boost to his claims. If Noel Meade has sorted his jumping out during the past 50 days then he could be sitting on a massive run from a prominent pitch – making the odds look a bit out of line.