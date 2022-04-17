Whether it’s a help or a hindrance is a matter of opinion, but the Irish Grand National being run on Easter Monday, with the famous Fairyhouse track packed to the rafters, means it can be run before or after Aintree - a moveable feast yes, but always a tasty one.

Racing Royalty has won it - Arkle in 1964, the sixth in an astonishing seven-year sequence when Tom Dreaper claimed the prize with a different horse, and the place went mad in 1990 when Desert Orchid hit the jackpot.

But what makes this race so special is that it took Willie Mullins until 2018 with Burrows Saint to land the race a year after Gordon Elliott had celebrated what, so far, is his only victory courtesy of General Principle.

The race is over 24 fences, and a strong pace with the big field is always assured, but this is a race that, just like Aintree, throws up some great human stories.

12 months ago the extraordinary Freewheelin Dylan, trained less than the distance of the race from the track, made almost all after a mistake at the first, to land the prize at 150/1 from Ricky Doyle and trainer Dermot McLaughlin, the biggest priced jumps winner in Ireland.

And there were tears of joy after another fairy-tale result, when Sandra Hughes and Katie Walsh combined to land the 2015 renewal.

The list goes on with Arthur Moore and Nina Carberry bringing the house down with Organised Confusion, while at his local track, the smile when Robbie Power won to give Jessica Harrington a first win in the race on Our Duke in 2017 still lives long in the memory.

As Monday’s field makes clear, it’s a race everyone wants to win and it could easily be a landmark result - a British-trained horse winning an Irish handicap?!

Jonjo O’Neill has trained two winners of the race and Time To Get Up, one of the JP McManus battalion, might see the prize heading to Gloucestershire again.