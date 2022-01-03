The six-year-old, having his first start over jumps after winning and being placed in two bumpers, went straight to the front and was keen in the early stages on his first run since April.

However, Drumbear (2/1) soon settled into a nice rhythm for champion Irish conditional jockey Simon Torrens and pulled clear from two out to take the Betway Maiden Hurdle by 10 lengths from 5/4 favourite Salvino.

McConnell said: “He’s a nice horse. He’s still a big baby so he’s got a lot to learn about racing but he has plenty of ability.

“He’s going to get better. He’s a very big horse and obviously he hadn’t run since April so there was quite a gap and he’ll come on for the run as well.

“We’ll take it very steady with him. We won’t put him in too high to soon. We might come back for a novice hurdle the other side of the water in maybe a month’s time.”