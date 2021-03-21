Mike Cattermole Cheltenham reflections | Irish domination a crisis for Brits

BLACKMORE AND DE BROMHEAD, THE HISTORY MAKERS

The “Pandemic Festival” will live long in the memory and for many happy reasons, especially if you are Irish!

First, Cheltenham and the BHA deserve to be congratulated for putting on a great show and for providing a safe environment for all.

Leading the way were Rachael Blackmore and Henry De Bromhead whose careers were pretty impressive already but, after last week, have now cemented their places in the game’s all-time greats.

Jack Kennedy also had a wonderful week but for Rachael to be leading rider was seismic. It was ironic that De Bromhead didn’t actually finish up as the leading trainer – Willie Mullins, who also trained six winners, actually “beat” him on a countback.

But when you have become the first trainer ever to lift the “Holy Trinity” of Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Gold Cup in the same week, you really have no peers. De Bromhead is a history maker and all credit to him. It might be some time before that feat is ever matched.

As the laid-back County Waterford handler contemplates his achievements while quarantining for five days, he will be shaking his head, not only at the enormity of what has happened but also to remember what a rollercoaster Cheltenham can be.

Back in 2008, Sizing Europe, his first potential champion, started a warm 2-1 favourite to win the Champion Hurdle having eased to victory in the Irish version just a few weeks earlier.

Sizing Europe cantered into contention at the second last only for his back to suddenly give out. He stopped quickly and was virtually pulled up on the run-in. However, Sizing Europe came back and more than redeemed himself by landing the Arkle and the Queen Mother Champion Chase over the next two years.

De Bromhead, however, had to wait thirteen years for Honeysuckle to put things right in the Champion Hurdle, a race that could have been named after the brilliant mare. She really is outstanding and is still unbeaten. In all her 11 races under Rules, she has been ridden by Rachael Blackmore.

We all knew that Rachael was good but this was a transformational week and, whether she likes it or not, she is about to transcend racing and become a superstar, right up there in the sporting stratosphere. Her life is about to change but in the sincere hope that it doesn’t change her.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for her last week, however. As a jump jockey, it never is. She could have ridden Minella Indo of course instead of A Plus Tard and of her 20 rides, she won on six of them and fell or unseated in four others

She showed off an array of talents, an astute tactical awareness (e.g. Sir Gerhard), her natural affinity with a horse (e.g. Allaho) and her toughness.

As an illustration of all of these, approaching the third last in the Gold Cup, A Plus Tard was squeezed out by the weakening Black Op who had edged to his left and meant that Rachael was short of room with Paul Townend and Al Boum Photo giving nothing away on her inside.

Moments later, after jumping that fence, she then rushed A Plus Tard up on the outside and kept Al Boum Photo in as he and Minella Indo were readying to challenge Frodon. It was a noticeable manoeuvre and although it didn’t win her the race, it stood out and was, in its way, wonderful to watch.