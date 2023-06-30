Irish Derby preview: Eight rivals for Auguste Rodin

Auguste Rodin will face eight rivals in Saturday’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby.
Following victory in the Betfred Derby at Epsom four weeks ago, the Deep Impact colt bids to complete the double at the Curragh this weekend, a feat last achieved by Dermot Weld’s Harzand in 2016.
Trainer Aidan O’Brien is seeking a remarkable 15th Irish Derby success, while Auguste Rodin’s rider Ryan Moore is surprisingly yet to win the Group One contest.
O’Brien is responsible for more than half of the field, with Epsom eighth Adelaide River, the 11th home San Antonio, last week’s Queen’s Vase seventh Peking Opera and Covent Garden completing his quintet.
The Ballydoyle handler’s two sons also saddle runners, with Up And Under out to provide Joseph O’Brien with his second Irish Derby as a trainer after striking gold with Latrobe in 2018, while his younger brother Donnacha is represented by Proud And Regal.
The field is completed by the third and fourth from Epsom in John Joseph Murphy’s White Birch and the Jessica Harrington-trained Sprewell. White Birch finished just over five lengths behind Auguste Rodin at Epsom, while Sprewell has seven lengths to find.
